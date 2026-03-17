Never Run Low on Ice or Popcorn: VEVOR's Three Spring Hosting Essentials

HOUSTON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine this: the aroma of fresh popcorn in the air, a charcuterie board worthy of a magazine spread, and drinks that stay perfectly chilled all evening — all without the need for a caterer.

VEVOR Popcorn Machine VEVOR 240W Meat Slicer VEVOR Ice Maker

This spring, VEVOR is highlighting three kitchen essentials that help families host with less hassle and more style at home: a high-capacity ice maker, a movie-theater-style popcorn machine and a meat slicer built for flexible food prep. Together, they help turn everyday kitchens into gathering spaces ready for movie nights, casual get-togethers and seasonal celebrations.

Create a Movie Night Moment: A Popcorn Machine That Adds Flavor and Fun

For spring gatherings, snacks are often part of the entertainment. Few treats create a more playful, nostalgic atmosphere than fresh popcorn popping in front of guests.

The VEVOR Popcorn Machine brings that movie-theater feeling into the home with a bold countertop design and the capacity to keep up with family gatherings and parties. Powered by an 850W motor and equipped with an 8-ounce kettle, it can produce up to 48 cups of popcorn per batch, making it easier to serve a crowd without slowing the moment down.

Just as important, it adds a sense of occasion. Imagine the look on kids' faces as they watch kernels pop, or the instant movie-night atmosphere it brings to a living room, game room or backyard setup.

Its simple three-switch control system operates the warmer, stirrer and kettle heater, making it approachable even for first-time hosts. Once popped, the popcorn falls onto a warming tray with a 50W heating element and 60W warming light, helping keep each batch fresh while adding to the machine's visual appeal.

Cleanup is straightforward. A removable crumb tray helps keep the interior tidy, while the kettle lid can be removed for more thorough cleaning. Included accessories — a corn scoop, oil scoop, seasoning scoop and popcorn spatula — make the machine ready to use right out of the box.

Fresh popcorn can help set the tone for the evening. For hosts building a full spread, the next step is making prep for savory bites just as easy.

Build Better Boards and Party Platters: A Meat Slicer for More Flexible Serving

Spring entertaining at home often calls for shareable foods, from deli platters and sandwich fixings to charcuterie boards and other crowd-pleasing dishes.

The VEVOR 240W Meat Slicer gives home hosts a practical way to prep ingredients faster and with more consistency. Featuring a 10-inch 45# carbon steel blade with a wider cutting surface and a built-in sharpening stone, it is designed to handle everything from frozen and raw meats to cooked meats and ham. A 240W motor running at 350 to 400 RPM helps streamline prep across a range of ingredients.

For added versatility, the slicer includes an adjustable thickness knob with a range from 0 to 0.47 inches, allowing users to tailor slices for different serving needs. Food-contact parts are made from food-grade materials, and removable components — including the blade, food holder and food pusher — make cleanup more thorough after use. Raised spikes on the food pusher and non-slip feet provide added stability during operation, helping users work more smoothly and confidently in the kitchen.

Perfectly sliced meats and cheeses make it easy to create a polished charcuterie board, while giving hosts more time to enjoy the moment with their guests.

Keep Drinks Cold and Guests Comfortable: An Ice Maker That Keeps Up

No gathering feels complete without cold drinks on hand. Whether it is sparkling water, iced coffee, cocktails or juice for the kids, running out of ice can quickly interrupt the flow of the occasion.

The VEVOR Ice Maker is designed to support home entertaining with reliable, high-volume ice production for kitchens, home bars and other gathering spaces. It produces 45 cubes per cycle and up to 130 pounds of ice per day, with 33 pounds of storage to help keep ice available throughout the event.

Convenience is built into the experience, with a self-cleaning function that runs a 20-minute automatic rinse cycle and a patented removable water tray for deeper cleaning. A low-noise compressor operating at 50 dB or below helps maintain a quieter environment, while thick insulation helps keep ice cold longer. With both freestanding and built-in installation options, the unit adapts easily to a range of home setups.

For hosts, that means fewer interruptions, less last-minute scrambling and more confidence that drinks will stay cold from the first guest's arrival to the last refill of the night.

A Smarter Way to Host at Home This Spring

From fresh popcorn and beautifully prepared platters to a steady supply of ice-cold drinks, these three products help make spring hosting easier, more inviting and more enjoyable. By pairing professional-style performance with home-friendly convenience and accessible value, VEVOR gives families more ways to create memorable gatherings without the pro-level price.

This spring, VEVOR invites families to reimagine the kitchen as a space to gather, create and celebrate together. Discover more products at VEVOR's first global flagship store, located at 10951 Farm to Market 1960 Road W in Houston, or shop online at vevor.com and on Amazon.

About VEVOR

VEVOR is a home improvement brand that empowers Home Creators to upgrade spaces with pro-level products at exceptional value. From backyard makeovers to apartment innovations, we deliver superior performance through practical technological innovation that combines purposeful technology with the hands-on joy of creation.

Today, VEVOR operates in over 50 countries, supported by a network of 200+ global warehouses and a catalog of more than 15,000 SKUs spanning tools, outdoor equipment, and home improvement solutions. VEVOR has supported over 30 million Home Creators worldwide, bringing performance, inspiration, and value to their home improvement projects.

For more information, visit www.vevor.com or search "vevor" on Amazon.

Contact: Qi Feng, [email protected]

SOURCE Vevor