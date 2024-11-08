Never Seen Underwater Imagery Honors WWII Submariners

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lost 52 Project, is honoring the memory and sacrifice of our WWII naval heroes by releasing private expedition photogrammetry footage of their submarine discoveries that span over 14 years.

The Lost 52 Project.org founded by celebrated ocean explorer and Underwater Robotics Company Founder, Tim Taylor, has unveiled never-before-seen photogrammetry footage of multiple WWII submarine discoveries, highlighting a significant milestone in the field of underwater archaeology.

Sonar images of the WWII Submarine USS Harder discovered by Tim Taylor's Lost 52 Project Veterans Day 2024 - Lost 52 Project Honors WWII Submariners

The successful subsea expeditions led by the Lost 52 Project have documented the final resting sites of WWII submarines USS R-12, USS S-26, USS S-35 USS S-28, USS Grayback, USS Grunion, USS Harder and the Sumner Class Destroyer Mannert L Abele. These are underwater graves of 452 servicemen (including two Brazilian Officers) who proudly served aboard these vessels.

In recognition of their remarkable accomplishments, the Lost 52 Project has been awarded the prestigious Brazilian Navy League Medal of Honor and the project's founder, Tim Taylor, has been honored as an honorary Brazilian submariner and conferred with the US Navy's Distinguished Public Service Award, the highest civilian medal issued by the Navy.

The Lost 52 Project has garnered international acclaim with JAMSTEC (Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology) hailing it as the first and most comprehensive offshore underwater archaeological expedition in the Pacific waters. The project's recent 2023/2024 expedition was conducted in collaboration with the National Museum of the Philippines, an esteemed institution dedicated to the preservation of Filipino heritage.

Tim Taylor, CEO of Tiburon Subsea Inc. and a renowned expert in underwater robotics, expressed his enthusiasm for the project's groundbreaking advancements in historical preservation. He states: "Through the utilization of cutting-edge 4D modeling photogrammetry technology, the Lost 52 Project has created unparalleled archaeological records that provide invaluable insights into our shared naval history."

