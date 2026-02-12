NEVER WATERED DOWN: THE HAIR EDIT EXPANDS WITH A NEW LINE OF ULTRA-CONCENTRATED HAIR CARE PRODUCTS AND A CAMPAIGN STARRING SOPHIA AND SISTINE STALLONE

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for its elevated hair accessories and tools, The Hair Edit enters a new era of modern hair care with the launch of Hair Care Concentrates. Exclusively available at Target, this high-performance collection redefines traditional formulas, often made with up to 75% water, by prioritizing powerful active ingredients to deliver transformative hydration, softness and shine.

To launch the new collection, the brand is rolling out a fun, disruptive campaign across digital and social channels, starring writer & producer Sophia Stallone and multi-hyphenate media personality & model Sistine Stallone. The "Unwaxed" podcast personalities were tapped to bring the campaign's "Never Watered Down" messaging to life through authentic, unfiltered conversation-driven content that embodies the spirit of the collection.

"The Hair Edit is really about elevating our consumer's look and experience with everyday essentials," said Martin Okner, CEO of The Hair Edit. "We take the latest trends and make the highest quality products that are approachable and accessible. Our new hair care line stays true to these core values by offering innovative, ultra concentrated formulas and a luxurious signature fragrance. Partnering with the Stallone sisters to create an original series "Never Watered Down," which follows a podcast format to bring that message to life in a genuine and relatable way."

"We love when a product feels like it naturally fits into our lives," said Sophia and Sistine Stallone. "These formulas are simple to use, make our hair look and feel amazing, and smell incredible. Working alongside hairstylist Chris Dylan helped us really understand how these products perform in real routines—not just on set but in everyday life. Nothing feels overdone—it's just great hair care that works."

Formulated with clean at Target, high-impact ingredients, The Hair Edit Hair Care Concentrates are powered by squalane derived from olive oil to penetrate deep into hair to replenish hydration and promote softness. Tuberose Flower Extract helps smooth the cuticle and seal the hair shaft for a shiny finish. The entire line offers an indulgent sensorial experience with luxurious textures and finishes, complete with the brand's signature fresh fragrance featuring delicate notes of white flowers.

The assortment includes:

Shampoo Concentrate ($12.99)

Conditioner Concentrate ($12.99)

Hair Mask Concentrate ($13.99)

Multi-Benefit Leave-In Conditioner ($15.99)

Scented Dry Oil Hair Serum ($15.99)

Owned by Fromm International, The Hair Edit is known for its curated, high-quality hair tools and sleek accessories. As one of the fast-growing hair brands in the masstige category, The Hair Edit continues to solidify its position as a complete hair destination offering thoughtfully designed solutions from cleansing to styling.

Availability:

The Hair Edit Hair Care Concentrates will be available beginning February 1st at Target stores, Target.com, and thehairedit.com.

