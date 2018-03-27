NeverBounce Commits to GDPR Compliance for Customers

Upholding and honoring our clients' trust with their sensitive data is our top priority. Not only is NeverBounce proud to offer clients effective and reliable email deliverability services, we are also committed to the security of our clients' personal data. Our operational and data processing systems are maintained in a secure environment, with appropriate administrative, technical, and physical safeguards to protect the personal data we maintain from unauthorized access.

"The security, privacy, and availability of user data is critically important to our organization," said Brad Owen, CEO and Founder of NeverBounce. "Our internal systems and procedures are routinely evaluated and internally scrutinized to ensure that they function as efficiently as possible."

In anticipation of the GDPR deadline, internal procedures and third-party relationships were proactively reviewed. NeverBounce has developed comprehensive policies to address data security, encryption, and transfers. Internal processes have been developed to facilitate the communication of inquiries we may receive from EU data subjects to the appropriate client so the request may be handled in a timely manner. To promote seamless integration of the GDPR compliance program, our employees have been trained on these new requirements and informed of the GDPR's impact on their areas of responsibility.

Along with GDPR, NeverBounce complies with the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework and the Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework as set forth by the U.S. Department of Commerce regarding the collection, use, and retention of personal data transferred to the United States from the European Union and Switzerland, respectively. With respect to EU and Swiss personal data, NeverBounce has certified that it adheres to the Privacy Shield Principles. More information about our Privacy Shield certification is available here.

About NeverBounce

Over 70,000 users trust NeverBounce for their real-time email verification and list cleaning services. NeverBounce ensures you reach your customers by dramatically increasing the delivery of your emails to the inbox. By removing outdated email addresses and checking if an email is valid, NeverBounce improves deliverability and helps businesses adhere to strict email provider guidelines. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, a dedicated team of engineers are available to assist with integrations.

