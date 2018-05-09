NeverBounce Extends Discount Program to Nonprofits

"Nonprofit work is extremely important to our team," said Brad Owen, CEO and Founder of NeverBounce. "Several members of the NeverBounce executive team including myself are board members, benefactors, and participants in different local nonprofit endeavors. Far too often, nonprofits are hampered by a lack of resources which can minimize an organization's reach and impact in their community. Our hope is that by discounting NeverBounce's services, nonprofit organizations will be able to more effectively reach new supporters, donors, sponsors, and volunteers by email."

The lower price point for nonprofit customers will apply to organizations cleaning email data across all major connectivity methods. Nonprofits will save 20 percent whether using the NeverBounce API, JavaScript Widget, Webhook, or any of the direct integrations that are available.

To be included in the discount initiative, applicants must be an established 501(c)(3)-designated charitable nonprofit organization and have a website and/or existing public references on the Internet. Discounted pricing will be available for nonprofit customers once an application is reviewed and approved for all email verification services.

About NeverBounce

Over 75,000 users trust NeverBounce for their real-time email verification and list cleaning services. NeverBounce ensures you reach your customers by dramatically increasing the delivery of your emails to the inbox. By removing outdated email addresses and checking if an email is valid, NeverBounce improves deliverability and helps businesses adhere to strict email provider guidelines. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, a dedicated team of engineers are available to assist with integrations.

