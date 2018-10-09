NeverBounce Reaches 100,000 User Milestone

CLEVELAND, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today NeverBounce, the industry leading email verification and list cleaning service, is thrilled to announce that it has surpassed 100,000 worldwide users. With an explosion of new integrations and the introduction of a new subscription model, NeverBounce's scalable and reliable platform for reaching real recipients via email is more convenient to use than ever.

"It's incredible to see how much NeverBounce has grown in 2018," said Brad Owen, CEO and Founder of NeverBounce. "This time last year, we were celebrating 50,000 users. In the time since, we've added nearly 50 new integrations, further increased our system accuracy, streamlined the user experience, added new flexible billing options, and increased data privacy protocols, all while doubling our user base yet again. We've held the same core values since day one; Accuracy, Speed, Low Pricing, and Outstanding Support. This latest milestone is a testament to our dedicated customer base and continued delivery of our core values.

"The spirit of innovation that helped us reach this mark will continue into 2019 and beyond. We're planning even more integrations so that users can connect with NeverBounce from any platform, along with expanding our technology offerings through new innovation."

NeverBounce guarantees the removal of up to 99.9% of all bounced emails from your list. If your email marketing efforts are consistently being sent to invalid or unwanted email addresses, you could find your messages filtered as spam or your account blocked or suspended from sending mail. Register Now and get a free bounce analysis.

About NeverBounce

Over 100,000 users trust NeverBounce for their real-time email verification and list cleaning services. NeverBounce ensures you reach your customers by dramatically increasing the delivery of your emails to the inbox. By removing outdated email addresses and checking if an email is valid, NeverBounce improves deliverability and helps businesses adhere to strict email provider guidelines. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, a dedicated team of engineers are available to assist with integrations.

Learn more by visiting https://www.NeverBounce.com, following NeverBounce on Twitter, or connecting on Facebook.

SOURCE NeverBounce

Related Links

https://NeverBounce.com

