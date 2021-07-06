Neversecond™ Science-based Sports Nutrition Helps Athletes Fuel Optimally

The spark that would become Neversecond™ started when lifelong endurance runner and successful entrepreneur, Bill Armstrong, had a difﬁcult time ﬁnding nutrition that was supported by cutting-edge science to power his daily runs, swims and bike rides. Bill's quest for science-based fuel for his workouts led him to the laboratory of Asker Jeukendrup, Ph.D., one of the world's leading scientiﬁc authorities on sports nutrition. For nearly 30 years, Jeukendrup has been at the forefront of sports science research and has worked closely with countless world-class athletes including runner Haile Gebrselassie and Chrissie Wellington. Jeukendrup works, amongst others, with Team Jumbo-Visma and the Dutch Olympic team.

Bill and Asker were quickly in agreement that the sports nutrition world was full of inaccurate information and was built on myths that were promulgated on the internet. They believed the ideal method for creating the best sports nutrition was by separating facts from myths and to use the best available scientific knowledge to enhance performance and recovery.

"Asker is one of the world's leading minds in sports science, and we quickly saw the opportunity to bring his decades of research to life," said Neversecond™ CEO Bill Armstrong. "As a former competitive runner who now balances a hectic professional life with more modest fitness goals, I could see my own nutritional struggles mirrored by world champions, and wondered why someone had not found a sports nutrition solution for endurance athletes. I knew that products and recommendations backed by testing and clinical research will be the key to helping all levels of endurance athletes."

"Time and again I see athletes training really hard, but not getting the most out of their efforts due to fundamental mistakes with their nutrition," said Jeukendrup. "It doesn't matter whether they are struggling to ﬁnish their ﬁrst 10K fun run or to win the Tour de France, athletes often rely on misinformation and myths. Frequently they aren't using sports nutrition in a systematic fashion to optimize performance. In fact, it is highly probable that some of their fueling products are even hindering performance because their composition is not optimal or because they contain unnecessary ingredients. I've seen both scenarios cause severe gastrointestinal distress, cramping and incomplete fueling."

Using decades of clinical research and testing, Jeukendrup and the Neversecond™ team developed a complete line of sports nutrition products that include all the ingredients athletes need for optimal performance and do not feature fillers or unnecessary ingredients. Neversecond™ has also made it easier for athletes to nail their nutrition by developing a clear guidance system that helps athletes make intelligent sports nutrition decisions.

To help prove and refine their products, Neversecond™ has enlisted a team of the world's highest-level athletes including runners Jordan Hasay, Sondre Moen and Joseph Gray; triathletes Mario Mola, Lisa Nordén, Adam Hansen and Rudy Von Berg. Neversecond™ is also the nutrition sponsor of EF Education-Nippo and Bahrain Victorious UCI WorldTour cycling teams.

Beginning in mid-July, Neversecond™ will sell their C30 Energy Gel, C30+ Energy Gel with Caffeine and C30 Sports Drink on Never2.com. More products will follow soon. Neversecond™ will also be featured on sports nutrition retailer thefeed.com.

Learn more about Neversecond™ at Never2.com.

Neversecond™ currently offers the following products:

C30 Energy Gel - The C30 Energy Gel delivers 30g of carbohydrate for fast-absorbing energy, can be taken with or without water, and has a mild ﬂavor and thin viscosity to reduce the opportunity for GI discomfort, even during hard sessions and races.





- The C30 Energy Gel delivers 30g of carbohydrate for fast-absorbing energy, can be taken with or without water, and has a mild ﬂavor and thin viscosity to reduce the opportunity for GI discomfort, even during hard sessions and races. C30 Energy Gel with Caffeine - The same gel as above adding 75mg of caffeine to promote alertness and concentration.





- The same gel as above adding 75mg of caffeine to promote alertness and concentration. C30 Sports Drink - The C30 Sports Drink effectively hydrates and delivers 30g of carbohydrate for fast-absorbing energy.





- The C30 Sports Drink effectively hydrates and delivers 30g of carbohydrate for fast-absorbing energy. C90 High-Carb Sports Drink - Based on the very latest research showing peak performance for events longer than 90 minutes have higher carbohydrate demands, the C90 High-Carb Sports Drink delivers 90g per serving of fast-absorbing carbohydrate for long sessions, with a pH-neutral isotonic solution that uses maltodextrin and fructose.





- Based on the very latest research showing peak performance for events longer than 90 minutes have higher carbohydrate demands, the C90 High-Carb Sports Drink delivers 90g per serving of fast-absorbing carbohydrate for long sessions, with a pH-neutral isotonic solution that uses maltodextrin and fructose. C30 Fuel Bar - Adding variety to the carb-focused offerings to reduce pallet fatigue, the C30 Fuel Bar is a pure fuel bar that delivers 30g of carbohydrate for fast-absorbing energy, is low in fat, protein and ﬁber so it is easy on the stomach, and has a mild ﬂavor.





- Adding variety to the carb-focused offerings to reduce pallet fatigue, the C30 Fuel Bar is a pure fuel bar that delivers 30g of carbohydrate for fast-absorbing energy, is low in fat, protein and ﬁber so it is easy on the stomach, and has a mild ﬂavor. P30 Whey Protein Isolate Drink Mix - This drink gives athletes 30g of the highest quality whey protein per serving. It's a "pure protein" source drink with low calories, fat and carbohydrates. Each serving contains 18 essential amino acids including 3.5g of leucine, which is key to effective muscle recovery.

