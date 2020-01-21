Neverware Announces New Enterprise Customers, 2019 Growth Results

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neverware, the New York-based developer of the CloudReady operating system, announced today that enterprise revenues from sales of its CloudReady Enterprise operating system had increased by 350% in 2019, with the company adding 80 new enterprise customers globally while expanding its deployments in an additional 50 existing customers.

Companies such as Royal Bank of Scotland, Shopify, The Telegraph, Village Hotels, PruittHealth, Tri Counties Bank, Mercado Libre, and Tabcorp selected the CloudReady: Enterprise Edition operating system to power their technology initiatives, illustrating the operating system's appeal across multiple industries and in geographic regions spanning the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

"From mid-market organizations to the world's largest companies, more and more are choosing CloudReady," said Andrew Bauer, CEO of Neverware. "In almost every industry, from finance, healthcare, and retail to manufacturing and e-commerce, we've seen that forward-thinking companies are eager to leave dated legacy operating systems behind and transition to a modern operating system. CloudReady is for organizations that don't fit into a simple box—organizations looking for a solution that aligns with how they view the future of desktop computing."

CloudReady, built on the same open-source technology as Google's Chrome OS, is a lightweight, highly secure, cloud-centric operating system that organizations can install on almost any hardware to increase performance, security, and manageability while decreasing the cost and effort of device management. Common CloudReady uses include powering digital signage, display screens and kiosks; with VDI solutions such as Citrix; and for workers and teams that have embraced cloud resources and applications.

Diego Silva and Nicolas Fernandez work at Mercado Libre, Latin America's most popular e-commerce site. In a blog post they authored jointly last year, they noted, "Because the company is growing so quickly, we have to always look ahead at new ways to work together, especially with contact center teams in 18 countries in Latin America. That's why we chose CloudReady, which is based on Google's Chromium OS, the same open-source architecture as Chrome OS. Neverware's CloudReady software lets us run Mercado Libre's contact centers from anywhere our workers happen to be."

First launched in 2015 in the K-12 market, CloudReady has continued to see widespread global adoption in education even as Neverware has expanded its focus to the realm of traditional enterprise IT.

The Toronto District School Board, Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District (TX), Capistrano Unified School District (CA), North East Independent School District (TX), and Henderson County Public Schools (NC) are standouts among the nearly 400 school districts that purchased CloudReady in 2019 to deploy on their hardware of choice.

"The adoption of CloudReady into our school district will not only save our district money in the long run, but has already increased the use of devices that were once 'bricks in a cart' to super fast browsing machines," said Paul Lidzy, Assistant Director of Technology Services at Texas's North East ISD. "Our district has even used them for TELPAS testing and was blown away with the response of the devices that we installed CloudReady on. We as a district are looking forward to a long relationship with the Neverware team and their product CloudReady."

Neverware intends to build on its 2019 success in both the enterprise and education sectors; today the company also announced a new marketing tagline for its 2020 marketing campaigns: "CloudReady: The possibilities are endless." The tagline will appear in quarterly campaigns aimed at building CloudReady's brand recognition for its Education and Enterprise products as well as for its Home Edition, which is available for free consumer download on Neverware's website .

The company will also participate in several education events over the next few weeks: TCEA in Austin, Texas, and this week's Bett show in London, at which Neverware will bestow John Jackson, CEO of the London Grid for Learning (LGfL), with the Neverware 2019 International EDU Partner of the Year award. In 2019, LGfL was responsible for the largest international deployment of CloudReady Education licenses.

Neverware is the developer of CloudReady, the highly secure, fast, and modern operating system that runs on almost any hardware. Launched in February 2015, CloudReady garnered immediate attention by giving budget-strapped schools a way to turn old, slow computers into fast, reliable devices that deliver the same experience as a Chromebook. Several years and one million installs later, CloudReady is the OS of choice for innovative organizations and IT teams eager to embrace the future of computing and eliminate the hassle and expense of legacy operating systems. Thousands of schools, businesses, and consumers in 127 countries around the world use CloudReady daily via our Education, Enterprise, and Home Editions.

With offices in New York and London, Neverware has been featured on Crain's 100 Best Places to Work in New York City in 2019 and 2018 and was named #10 on Built in NYC's Best Small Places to Work in NYC. Neverware's investors include Google LLC, Khosla Ventures, General Catalyst, and Rethink Education.

