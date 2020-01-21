Nevis International Bank & Trust and Kroll Launch Global Collaboration on Best Practices Regulatory Compliance

NEW YORK and ST. KITTS AND NEVIS, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevis International Bank & Trust Ltd. ("NIB&T", www.ibanknevis.com), a leading banking institution with worldwide representatives, is pleased to announce that it has enhanced its already robust regulatory compliance through a global partnership program. NIB&T is headquartered in Nevis, St. Kitts and Nevis, a British Commonwealth nation and the birthplace of America's founding father Alexander Hamilton.

To expand NIB&T's regulatory compliance and build on best practices, NIB&T has entered into a partnership with Kroll, a division of Duff & Phelps, a global leader in risk mitigation, investigations and regulatory compliance. Through the collaboration, Kroll's proprietary due-diligence systems will be integrated into NIB&T's banking platform in a highly secure technology environment, delivering a world-class customer service experience while enabling NIB&T to fulfill its commitment to customers.

The collaboration will allow NIB&T to leverage Kroll's expertise and augment NIB&T's footprint servicing a fast-growing private banking and corporate banking global clientele.

The Rt. Hon. Sir Tony Baldry, Chairman of Nevis International Bank & Trust commented: "NIB&T is totally committed to rigorous regulatory practices. NIB&T's compliance programs, which are advised and implemented by Kroll represent best practices standards. As NIB&T continues to satisfy customer services experience as the 'Customer First Global Bank,' NIB&T takes great comfort in this close collaboration with Kroll, the world's leading regulatory compliance expert."

John Arvanitis, Managing Director, Compliance Risk and Diligence at Kroll commented: "Kroll is pleased to advise NIB&T by leveraging the vast experience and financial and compliance technologies of our mutual institutions. We will continue to demonstrate the enormous potential for globally compliant AML/KYC/CFT best practices for prominent financial institutions such as NIB&T."

Prabhkar Kaza, CEO of NIB&T commented: "Kroll's compliance systems allow NIB&T's operating team to automatically screen all onboarding clients, all incoming and outgoing bank wires against Kroll's in-depth global database, achieving real time AML/KYC/CFT monitoring that can instantly detect and mitigate compliance risks. NIB&T relies on Kroll's expertise and capable advice which is trusted by governments and the largest global banks and corporations."

About Nevis International Bank &Trust Ltd.

Nevis International Bank & Trust Ltd. (NIB&T, www.ibanknevis.com), the "Customer First Global Bank" is a fully regulated leading banking institution with worldwide representatives. NIB&T is headquartered in Nevis, St. Kitts and Nevis, a prosperous British Commonwealth nation and the birthplace of America's founding father Alexander Hamilton. Led by NIB&T's founding Chairman the Rt. Hon. Sir Tony Baldry and a global team of seasoned executives, NIB&T has a proud British heritage servicing a rapidly expanding worldwide private banking and corporate banking clientele through several business lines: Commercial Banking, Asset Management and Investment Banking.

About Kroll, a Division of Duff & Phelps

Kroll is the leading global provider of risk solutions. For more than 45 years, Kroll has helped clients make confident risk management decisions about people, assets, operations and security through a wide range of investigations, cyber security, due diligence and compliance, physical and operational security, and data and information management services. For more information, visit www.kroll.com. Duff & Phelps is the global advisor that protects, restores and maximizes value for clients in the areas of valuation, corporate finance, investigations, disputes, cyber security, compliance and regulatory matters, and other governance-related issues. We work with clients across diverse sectors, mitigating risk to assets, operations and people. With Kroll, a division of Duff & Phelps since 2018, our firm has nearly 3,500 professionals in 28 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.duffandphelps.com.

