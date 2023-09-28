Nevisense detects skin barrier dysfunction in children with Atopic Dermatitis

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders announced today the publication of the clinical results from a study performed together with the University Children's Hospital Zürich. The study demonstrates the ability of Nevisense to distinguish children with and without Atopic Dermatitis (AD).

Atopic Dermatitis is one of the most prevalent disorders in the world, affecting up to 20% of children globally. Currently, there is no clinical device that can assist in the diagnosis or severity assessment of AD.

The study was performed on children between 4 months and 3 years of age and aimed at identifying children with Atopic Dermatitis with the use of Nevisense. Nevisense and its underlying Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) technology were used to create an Augmented Intelligence (AI) algorithm to identify healthy skin from atopic skin, even when measurements were performed on visually unaffected skin. The top-line results of the study indicated that:

Nevisense can detect skin barrier dysfunction in children.

Information about skin barrier dysfunction can be found on visually unaffected skin.

Nevisense complex AI algorithms can be trained to include or disregard certain potential artifacts in the dataset, as exemplified by Age not being an affecting factor.

The study also suggests an ability to predict a child's likelihood of developing AD.

The authors concluded that EIS (Nevisense) can detect skin barrier dysfunction and differentiate skin of children with AD from healthy skin and suggests that EIS may have the ability to predict future AD development.

"For SciBase, these findings underscore our commitment to the skin barrier field, aiming to create products that enhance the prediction and management of childhood Atopic Dermatitis. For additional information regarding our work in this space see: http://investors.scibase.se/en/scibase-announces-collaboration-to-detect-skin-barrier-dysfunction-in-infants ," says Pia Renaudin appointed CEO, SciBase.

The full results of the study have now been published in the scientific journal Allergy and can be found here: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/all.15895. The study was carried out jointly between Children's Hospital Zürich, CKCare and SciBase.

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, that has developed a unique point of care platform for the non-invasive detection of skin cancer and other skin conditions. SciBase is a pioneer within augmented intelligence, combining artificial intelligence with Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) to provide objective information that assists dermatologists and others in clinical decision-making. SciBase's products include Nevisense and Nevisense Go and to date the platform addresses the areas of melanoma detection, non-melanoma skin cancer detection and skin barrier assessment. Nevisense is the only FDA-approved device for the detection of melanoma and the only MDR-approved technology for skin cancer detection in Europe. SciBase's technology is based on more than 20 years of academic research at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information please visit www.scibase.com. All press-releases and financial reports can be found here : http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

