Nevisense (EIS) included in updated German (S1) imaging guidelines

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") [STO:SCIB], a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders, announced today that updated German guidelines for imaging (S1) has been published today. Nevisense (EIS - or "MIS - Mikroelektrische Impendanzspektroskopie") is mentioned as a technology for detecting Melanoma and Non-Melanoma skin cancer as well as the future potential in Atopic Dermatitis (AD). The guidelines conclude that "If seborrhoeic keratoses and inflammatory lesions are ruled out clinically or dermatoscopically, Nevisense is a valuable decision-making technology."

The guidelines focus on the high sensitivity of Nevisense (EIS) and the ability to decrease the number of excisions needed to find a melanoma (NNE). Later during the year, updated S3 guidelines with a focus on Melanoma are expected to be published.

"The guidelines have a primary focus on imaging technologies, so it is very positive that they include Nevisense and state that it is a valuable technology in detecting skin cancer. The guideline includes the potential future of new applications within AD. This is another step forward in the adoption of our technology in Germany", said Pia Renaudin, CEO of SciBase.

The guidelines (in German) can be found here: https://derma.de/fileadmin/derma/1_derma.de_WebRoot/Leitlinien/013-076l_S1_Bildgebende-Diagnostik-von-Hauterkrankungen_2024-11-komprimiert.pdf

For additional information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: [email protected]



Certified Advisor (CA):

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

Phone: +46 (0)73 856 42 65

E-mail: [email protected]

About SciBase

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reportsvisit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/nevisense--eis--included-in-updated-german--s1--imaging-guidelines-,c4095345

The following files are available for download: