Nevro Announces Court Order Granting Preliminary Injunction Against Stimwave Technologies, Inc.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is providing innovative evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced that U.S. District Judge Colm Connolly, in the District of Delaware, granted Nevro's motion for preliminary injunction, and has issued an order barring Stimwave Technologies, Inc., and all affiliated persons and entities, from infringing patent claims covering frequencies between 3 kHz and 10 kHz by programming Stimwave's SCS systems to deliver its recently introduced high-frequency, paresthesia-free SCS therapy. Per Nevro's request, the court order does not enjoin Stimwave from providing follow-up care and programming for any patients who were already programmed with such high frequency therapy.

"Protecting our core intellectual property has always been important to Nevro's success as a business, and today's order affirms once again the strength of our intellectual property," said Kashif Rashid, General Counsel for Nevro.

Documents relating to the lawsuit are available via registration at the court's website at www.ded.uscourts.gov.

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza® spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The Senza system is the only SCS system that delivers Nevro's proprietary HF10® therapy.

Senza, HF10, Nevro and the Nevro logo are trademarks of Nevro Corp.

