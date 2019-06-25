Nevro Announces Executive Appointments

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is providing innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced the appointments of two senior executives to the Company's leadership team. Ms. Niamh Pellegrini has been named Chief Commercial Officer, responsible for all global sales and marketing-related activities, and Ms. Lori Ciano has been named Chief Human Resources Officer. Ms. Pellegrini and Ms. Ciano will report directly to D. Keith Grossman, Chairman, CEO and President.

"We are excited to have such proven and experienced professionals join the Nevro executive team to lead two of our highest priorities - serving our customers and our people. Niamh will lead and coordinate the efforts of our talented commercial leadership team in order to execute our commercial strategies and drive sales growth. Lori will work to develop our organizational structure, talent development and performance management systems, while at the same time, preserving our award-winning culture," said D. Keith Grossman, CEO and President of Nevro.

Niamh Pellegrini

Niamh Pellegrini is a proven commercial leader with 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry. Prior to joining Nevro, Ms. Pellegrini was Vice President of Global Commercial Operations for Abbott Vascular, where she was responsible for driving approximately $3B in revenue. Prior to Abbott, Ms. Pellegrini served as CEO and President at Autonomic Technologies, Inc., where she led a turnaround of its European commercial business and drove U.S. market access. Previously, Ms. Pellegrini was President, North America at Thoratec Corporation, where she helped return the company to growth prior to its acquisition. Prior to joining Thoratec Corporation, Ms. Pellegrini served in progressively responsible global business development, strategy and commercial roles at Johnson & Johnson. Niamh Pellegrini graduated from Santa Clara University with an M.B.A and a B.S. in finance.

Lori Ciano

Lori Ciano brings more than 15 years of experience as a senior human resources leader in both the life sciences and technology industries. Prior to joining Nevro, Ms. Ciano was Senior Vice President, Human Resources at Dermira, a Menlo Park-based biotechnology company. Prior to Dermira, Lori served as Vice President of Information Technology and Chief Human Resources Officer at Thoratec Corporation leading up to the company's acquisition. Ms. Ciano has also led HR organizations at Conceptus, Affymetrix, and Novellus Systems. She began her career at Varian where she served in marketing and business development roles. Lori Ciano earned an M.S. in psychology from JFK University, an M.B.A. from Santa Clara University, and a B.S. in marketing from San José State University.

About Nevro Corp.

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The Senza® System and Senza II™ System are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary HF10® therapy. Senza, Senza II, HF10, Nevro and the Nevro logo are trademarks of Nevro Corp.

