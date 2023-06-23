Nevro Announces Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Clinical Data Presentations at the American Diabetes Association 83rd Scientific Sessions

Presentation to Discuss Correlation Between Use of High-Frequency (10 kHz) Spinal Cord Stimulation and Reductions in HbA1c and Body Weight

Nevro to Participate in ADA's Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Symposium and Host Product Theater Presentation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 23, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced that data from an analysis of the 24-Month SENZA Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN) Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT), the largest RCT to evaluate spinal cord stimulation (SCS) to treat PDN, will be presented at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 83rd Scientific Sessions to be held June 23-26, 2023 in San Diego, CA.

Nevro will present important secondary findings from the landmark SENZA-PDN RCT that compared Nevro's proprietary, high-frequency (10 kHz) SCS plus Conventional Medical Management (CMM) for the treatment of PDN to CMM alone. The presentation of secondary data will be the first look at the correlation between the use of a 10 kHz SCS implant and reductions in HbA1c (A1C) and body weight. These results are also summarized in an ADA abstract entitled "Painful Diabetic Neuropathy: Patients Treated with High-Frequency (10 kHz) Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Experience Significant Reductions in A1C and Weight." 

"Nevro continues to lead the way in the development of robust clinical data for the use of 10 kHz Therapy™ for patients suffering from chronic pain and PDN," stated Kevin Thornal, CEO and President of Nevro. "Previously reported profound pain relief and sensory improvement, coupled with reductions in A1C and weight reported here, further demonstrate the benefits of 10 kHz SCS treatment in the comprehensive care of patients with PDN."

Nevro HFX™ will be featured during an ADA product theater presentation by Dr. David C. Klonoff and Dr. Erika Petersen and during an invited presentation by Dr. Erika Petersen in an ADA symposium on the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy. Nevro will showcase the company's HFX platform of SCS solutions in Exhibit Booth #1225.

Details for the product theater and symposium presentations are below:

ADA Product Theater Presentation: Pathophysiological Impact of Nevro HFX™ High Frequency (10 kHz) Spinal Cord Stimulation for Painful Diabetic Neuropathy 

  • Presenters: Dr. David C. Klonoff; Dr. Erika Petersen
  • Date & Time: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 10:15-11:00 AM PT
  • Location: Exhibit Floor, Product Theater 2

ADA Symposium: What Is the Best Approach to the Management of Painful Diabetic Neuropathy?

  • Presenter: Dr. Erika Petersen
  • Date & Time: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 1:30-3:00 PM PT
  • Location: Room 24

Only registered attendees of the ADA Scientific Sessions will be able to access the product theater presentation and the exhibit hall.

About Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN)

The World Health Organization estimates 422 million adults live with diabetes worldwide and the prevalence (8.5%) has nearly doubled over four decades.1  Diabetes may cause systemic damage with profound impact on health-related quality of life and is potentially life-threatening. Diabetic peripheral neuropathy is a common complication presenting as pain and other dysesthesias, including numbness, burning, or tingling. Approximately 20% of patients with diabetes will develop painful diabetic neuropathy (PDN), a progressive, potentially debilitating chronic neuropathic pain condition.2  In the U.S., it is estimated that there are approximately 140,000 to 200,000 PDN patients each year that become refractory to conventional medical management, representing an annual total addressable market opportunity of approximately $3.5 billion to $5.0 billion.3,4

About the ADA Scientific Sessions

The American Diabetes Association's Scientific Sessions offer researchers and health care professionals from around the globe an exclusive opportunity to share ideas and gain knowledge about the recent advances in diabetes research, treatment, and care. Attendees will have access to more than 3,000 original research presentations, take part in thought-provoking speaking engagements with leading diabetes experts, and expand their professional networks. For more information, please visit the ADA Website: https://professional.diabetes.org/scientific-sessions.

Internet Posting of Information

Nevro routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investor Relations" section of its website at www.nevro.com. The company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Nevro website regularly for important information about Nevro.

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions that continue to set the standard for enduring patient outcomes in chronic pain treatment. The company started with a simple mission to help more patients suffering from debilitating pain and developed its proprietary 10 kHz Therapy™, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic innovation that has impacted the lives of more than 100,000 patients globally. Nevro's comprehensive HFX™ spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform includes a Senza SCS system and support services for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limb and painful diabetic neuropathy. 

Senza®, Senza II®, Senza Omnia™, and HFX iQ™ are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary 10 kHz Therapy™. Nevro's unique support services provide every patient with an HFX Coach™ throughout their pain relief journey and every physician with HFX Cloud™ insights for enhanced patient and practice management.

SENZA, SENZA II, SENZA OMNIA, OMNIA, HF10, the HF10 logo, 10 kHz Therapy, HFX, the HFX logo, HFX iQ, the HFX iQ logo, HFX Algorithm, HFX CONNECT, the HFX Connect logo, HFX ACCESS, the HFX Access logo, HFX COACH, the HFX Coach logo, HFX CLOUD, the HFX Cloud logo, RELIEF MULTIPLIED, the X logo, NEVRO, and the NEVRO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Nevro Corp. Patents covering Senza HFX iQ and other Nevro products are listed at Nevro.com/patents.

To learn more about Nevro, connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

