Nevro Files Lawsuit for Patent Infringement Against Nalu Medical in the U.S.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is providing innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced that it has filed a lawsuit for patent infringement against Nalu Medical, Inc. The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on February 28, 2020, asserts that Nalu is infringing Nevro's patents covering inventions relating to Nevro's groundbreaking Senza® system and HF10® therapy.

"We have long held that intellectual property is the basis for innovation in medical technology given the long development timelines, investment and risk required to bring meaningful advances to market," said Kashif Rashid, General Counsel, Nevro. "We remain fully committed to protecting our intellectual property portfolio so that we may continue our mission to transform patients' lives with HF10 therapy."

Documents relating to the lawsuit will be available via registration at the court's website, www.ded.uscourts.gov.

About Nevro Corp.

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza® spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. HF10® therapy has demonstrated the ability to reduce or eliminate opioids in ≥65% of patients across six peer-reviewed clinical studies. The Senza® System, Senza II™ System, and the Senza® Omnia™ System are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary HF10® therapy. Senza, Senza II, Senza Omnia, HF10, Nevro and the Nevro logo are trademarks of Nevro Corp.

