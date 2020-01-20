Nevro Names Donald A. Middlebrook to Lead Clinical, Regulatory and Quality

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is providing innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced that Donald A. Middlebrook has been named Vice President, Clinical, Regulatory and Quality, reporting directly to Chairman, CEO and President D. Keith Grossman. Mr. Middlebrook brings to Nevro more than 30 years of senior leadership experience in regulatory affairs, clinical affairs and quality assurance in the medical device industry.

"We're pleased to have a leader of Don's caliber join Nevro to advance our clinical pipeline and oversee our global regulatory and quality initiatives," said D. Keith Grossman, Chairman, CEO and President of Nevro. "As a combined organization under Don's leadership, we are improving our efficiency and continuing our commitment to maintaining the highest levels of clinical, regulatory and quality compliance throughout our organization."

In his most recent experience, Mr. Middlebrook served as Regulatory and Clinical Affairs Consultant for St. Jude Medical since its acquisition of Thoratec in late 2015, and subsequently served in a similar role for Abbott following its acquisition of St. Jude Medical in early 2017. At Thoratec, Mr. Middlebrook was Vice President of Corporate Quality and Regulatory Affairs for 19 years, where he was responsible for gaining worldwide regulatory approvals, leading numerous groundbreaking clinical trials and overseeing the company's quality systems. Previously, he held leadership positions in regulatory affairs and quality assurance at Chiron Vision and Baxter International. Mr. Middlebrook has served as past President and Chairman of the Board for the Regulatory Affairs Professional Society (RAPS) and nominated as a RAPS Fellow. He holds a bachelor's degree in Biology from California State University, Fullerton.

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. HF10 therapy has demonstrated the ability to reduce or eliminate opioids in ≥65% of patients across six peer-reviewed clinical studies. The Senza® System, Senza II™ System, and the Senza® Omnia™ System are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary HF10® therapy. Senza, Senza II, Senza Omnia, HF10, Nevro and the Nevro logo are trademarks of Nevro Corp.

