Nevro Recognized as a "Best Place to Work" in the Bay Area

Award applicants were evaluated and ranked highest across various categories including fun, collaborative culture, solid compensation, benefits offerings, as well as management practices.

"We are very honored to receive this award that spotlights our exceptional culture and amazing teams," says Divya Ghatak, Vice President of People at Nevro. "This is an especially important recognition because it is based directly on feedback provided by our Nevro team members. It is rewarding to see the significance and appreciation our team members place on areas we have focused on such as inclusion, collaboration, and investing in benefits that focus on wellness and growth of all our team and their family members."

Employee respondents surveyed felt overwhelmingly that they are valued by senior leadership as the most important resource within the company and rated Trust in Leadership and Team Dynamics as highest scoring items.

"Nevro's work culture and awareness of employee health and wellness is outstanding," says an employee in response to the survey. "I feel cared for amongst my peers at work and from upper management. Nevro goes out of its way to ensure that employees are happy, healthy, and wholesome to the best of their ability. The work culture is superb and is composed of individuals who really care about what they do on a day to day basis. Everything is done with purpose, meaning, and an overall sense of fun. For these reasons, I always recommend Nevro highly to previous colleagues and friends whether as a place to work, as an option for loved ones seeking treatment for chronic pain, or for any other reason that may be relevant."

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical technology company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza® spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The Senza® system and Senza II™ system are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary HF10® therapy. Senza, Senza II, HF10, Nevro and the Nevro logo are trademarks of Nevro Corp.

