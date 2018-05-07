Nevro Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Achieved revenue of $87.6 million in the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 28% as reported, over the same period of the prior year

International revenue of $17.0 million in the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 1% in constant currency and 11% on an as-reported basis, both over the same period of the prior year

Announced full-body magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) conditional labeling in the U.S. for the Senza SCS System

Presented on clinical and scientific progress at the 2018 North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS) meeting

First Quarter Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $87.6 million versus $68.4 million during the same period of the prior year, representing 28% growth as reported. U.S. revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $70.6 million, representing 33% growth as reported. International revenue was $17.0 million, representing growth of 1% in constant currency and 11% on an as-reported basis. The increase in revenue was primarily attributable to the continued adoption of the Senza system.

Gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $62.0 million, representing a 71% gross margin, up from $46.4 million, representing a 68% gross margin, in the same period of the prior year.

Operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2018 were $77.7 million compared to $59.4 million in the same period of the prior year, representing an increase of 31%. The increase in operating expenses was driven primarily by increased headcount and related personnel costs, as well as legal expenses associated with intellectual property litigations.

Loss from operations for the first quarter of 2018 was $15.7 million compared to $13.1 million for the same period of the prior year.

Revenue Guidance for Full Year 2018

Nevro reiterates its expectations for worldwide revenue for 2018 to be in the range of $400 to $410 million.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Management will host a conference call today beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 393-4306 for U.S. callers, or (734) 385-2616 for international callers (Conference ID: 8882719), or from the webcast on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.nevro.com/investors. Following the call, a replay will be available on the Investor Events and Presentations webpage of the Company's website.

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The Senza® System and Senza II™ System are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary HF10® therapy. Senza, Senza II, HF10, Nevro and the Nevro logo are trademarks of Nevro Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to our business, capital resources, revenue projections, strategic initiatives and growth, reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including continuing adoption of, and interest in, Senza in the U.S. and international markets and our expectations for worldwide revenue for the full year 2018. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to us or our current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including our ability to successfully commercialize our products; our ability to manufacture our products to meet demand; the level and availability of third-party payor reimbursement for our products; our ability to effectively manage our anticipated growth; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and proprietary technologies; our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights and proprietary technology of third parties; competition in our industry; additional capital and credit availability; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; and product liability claims. These factors, together with those that are described in greater detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 22, 2018 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that we expect to file on May 7, 2018, as well as any reports that we may file with the SEC in the future, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements. Our results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 are not necessarily indicative of our operating results for any future periods.

Nevro Corp. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except share and per share data)











Three Months Ended





March 31,





2018



2017























(unaudited)

Revenue

$ 87,635



$ 68,439

Cost of revenue



25,634





22,071

Gross profit



62,001





46,368

Operating expenses:















Research and development



11,085





8,699

Sales, general and administrative



66,618





50,720

Total operating expenses



77,703





59,419

Loss from operations



(15,702)





(13,051)

Other income (expense):















Interest income (expense), net



(1,545)





(1,726)

Other income (expense), net



(123)





531

Loss before income taxes



(17,370)





(14,246)

Provision for income taxes



343





261

Net loss



(17,713)





(14,507)

Changes in foreign currency translation adjustment



577





(222)

Changes in unrealized gains (losses) on short-term investments



(351)





44

Net change in other comprehensive loss



226





(178)

Comprehensive Loss

$ (17,487)



$ (14,685)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.59)



$ (0.50)

Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted



29,836,277





29,159,509



Nevro Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data)

















March 31,



December 31,





2018



2017





(unaudited)









Assets















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 27,650



$ 42,845

Short-term investments



231,960





226,467

Accounts receivable, net



62,664





67,287

Inventories, net



97,497





98,119

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



7,751





6,463

Total current assets



427,522





441,181

Property and equipment, net



12,773





8,819

Other assets



3,744





3,250

Restricted cash



806





806

Total assets

$ 444,845



$ 454,056

Liabilities and stockholders' equity















Current liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 22,224



$ 18,492

Accrued liabilities and other



31,273





39,512

Total current liabilities



53,497





58,004

Long-term debt



146,821





145,019

Other long-term liabilities



1,905





1,861

Total liabilities



202,223





204,884

Stockholders' equity















Common stock, $0.001 par value, 290,000,000 shares authorized, 29,943,768 and 29,737,561 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively



30





30

Additional paid-in capital



518,198





508,228

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,016)





(1,242)

Accumulated deficit



(274,590)





(257,844)

Total stockholders' equity



242,622





249,172

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 444,845



$ 454,056



