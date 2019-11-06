Nevro Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was $100.2 million, a 5% increase compared to $95.6 million during the prior year period. U.S. revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was $84.2 million, a 6% increase compared to $79.6 million in the prior year period. The year-over-year increase in U.S. revenue was primarily driven by SCS procedure growth which was partially offset by the impact of the Company's previously announced decision to alter its practice regarding certain high-volume product orders. International revenue was $16.0 million compared to $16.0 million in the prior year period. While flat on an as-reported basis, this represents a 5% increase on a constant currency basis.

"Our strong third quarter 2019 financial results demonstrate our continued improvement in commercial focus and execution across the organization. In the U.S., we saw an 18% year-over-year increase in both patient trial procedures and permanent implant procedures," said D. Keith Grossman, Chairman, CEO and President. "Yesterday we announced the commercial launch of our groundbreaking Senza Omnia system, the only SCS system that offers HF10 therapy in addition to all other SCS frequencies, as well as frequency pairing with HF10. We're excited by the early customer feedback we've received, and we believe this new product introduction, along with our ongoing operational initiatives, positions us for continued growth in 2020 and beyond."

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2019 was $69.9 million, a 4% increase compared to $67.2 million in the prior year period. Gross margin was 69.8% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 70.3% in the prior year period.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were $85.9 million, a 12% increase compared to $76.5 million in the prior year period. The year-over-year increase in operating expenses was primarily driven by U.S. sales and marketing personnel costs. Legal expenses associated with patent litigation were $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $3.5 million in the prior year period.

Net loss from operations for the third quarter of 2019 was $16.0 million, compared to a loss of $9.2 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2019 was a loss of $2.0 million, compared to a positive $5.2 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain litigation expenses, interest, taxes and non-cash items such as stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization. Please see below for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $232.8 million as of September 30, 2019. Net cash used during the third quarter of 2019 was $1.2 million and $31.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Full Year 2019 Financial Guidance

Following the Company's third quarter 2019 financial results, Nevro management is increasing its financial guidance for 2019 worldwide revenue from $368-$374 million to $383-$386 million. Gross margin is expected to be in the 68-70% range as a percentage of revenue.

CFO Retirement and Transition Plan

The Company also announced that Andrew Galligan has decided to retire after nearly a decade with Nevro. Mr. Galligan will remain Chief Financial Officer (CFO) through the appointment of a successor. Mr. Galligan will serve in a transitional role for some period of time thereafter. Nevro is initiating a search to identify the Company's next CFO.

"Andrew has played a very significant role in Nevro's growth as he oversaw the Company's evolution from its early days as a small private company," Grossman continued. "Since my arrival in March of 2019, Andrew has not only been an exceptional leader, but on a personal level he has been an invaluable partner to me. I want to thank Andrew for his many contributions and I look forward to continuing to benefit from his perspective in the coming months."

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to our business, capital resources, gross margin and expense projections, expectations for worldwide revenue in 2019, strategic initiatives and continued growth, reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including continuing adoption of, and interest in, Senza and Omnia in the U.S. and international markets. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to us or our current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including our ability to successfully commercialize our products; our ability to manufacture our products to meet demand; the level and availability of third-party payor reimbursement for our products; our ability to effectively manage our anticipated growth; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and proprietary technologies; our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights and proprietary technology of third parties; competition in our industry; additional capital and credit availability; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; and product liability claims. These factors, together with those that are described in greater detail in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q that we expect to file on November 6, 2019, as well as any reports that we may file with the SEC in the future, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements. Our results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 are not necessarily indicative of our operating results for any future periods.

Nevro Corp. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018





(unaudited)



(unaudited)

Revenue

$ 100,162



$ 95,630



$ 275,881



$ 279,345

Cost of revenue



30,222





28,382





88,789





82,175

Gross profit



69,940





67,248





187,092





197,170

Operating expenses:































Research and development



13,019





12,478





42,084





34,979

Sales, general and administrative



72,905





64,007





229,806





195,331

Total operating expenses



85,924





76,485





271,890





230,310

Loss from operations



(15,984)





(9,237)





(84,798)





(33,140)

Other income (expense):































Interest income (expense), net



(1,152)





(1,347)





(3,512)





(4,336)

Other income (expense), net



(291)





(130)





(516)





(845)

Loss before income taxes



(17,427)





(10,714)





(88,826)





(38,321)

Provision for income taxes



420





551





1,118





1,277

Net loss



(17,847)





(11,265)





(89,944)





(39,598)

Changes in foreign currency translation adjustment



200





(155)





99





104

Changes in unrealized gains (losses) on short-term investments



—





269





440





191

Net change in other comprehensive loss



200





114





539





295

Comprehensive Loss

$ (17,647)



$ (11,151)



$ (89,405)



$ (39,303)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.58)



$ (0.37)



$ (2.93)



$ (1.32)

Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted



30,929,938





30,123,188





30,659,117





29,997,201



Nevro Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data)





September 30,



December 31,





2019



2018





(unaudited)









Assets















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 49,338



$ 51,266

Short-term investments



183,429





213,281

Accounts receivable, net



70,807





80,656

Inventories, net



90,730





92,035

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



6,497





6,621

Total current assets



400,801





443,859

Property and equipment, net



11,721





12,801

Operating lease assets



22,348





—

Other assets



11,912





5,850

Restricted cash



956





606

Total assets

$ 447,738



$ 463,116

Liabilities and stockholders' equity















Current liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 19,770



$ 23,505

Accrued liabilities and other



48,557





38,909

Total current liabilities



68,327





62,414

Long-term debt



158,278





152,394

Long-term operating lease liabilities



21,324





—

Other long-term liabilities



1,712





2,825

Total liabilities



249,641





217,633

Stockholders' equity















Common stock, $0.001 par value, 290,000,000 shares authorized, 30,994,005 and 30,263,536 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively



31





30

Additional paid-in capital



594,630





552,612

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(538)





(1,077)

Accumulated deficit



(396,026)





(306,082)

Total stockholders' equity



198,097





245,483

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 447,738



$ 463,116



Nevro Corp. GAAP to Adjusted EBIDTA Reconciliation (in thousands) The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net loss, as prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure.





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018





(unaudited)



(unaudited)

GAAP Net loss

$ (17,847)



$ (11,265)



$ (89,944)



$ (39,598)

Non-GAAP Adjustments:































Interest (income) expense, net



1,152





1,347





3,512





4,336

Provision for income taxes



420





551





1,118





1,277

Depreciation and amortization



1,152





1,118





3,428





2,967

Stock-based compensation expense



11,197





9,454





31,320





27,018

Litigation related expenses



1,930





3,962





8,731





18,507

Adjusted EBIDTA

$ (1,996)



$ 5,167



$ (41,835)



$ 14,507



Management uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, to evaluate operating performance period over period, analyze the underlying business trends, assess performance relative to competitors and establish operational objectives.

Management believes it is important to provide investors with the same non-GAAP metrics it uses regarding the performance and underlying trends of the Company's business operations to facilitate comparisons to its historical operating results and evaluate the effectiveness of its operating strategies. Disclosure of these non-GAAP financial measures also facilitates comparisons of the Company's underlying operating performance with other companies in the industry that also supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

EBIDTA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is calculated by adding interest income and expense, net; provision for income taxes; and depreciation and amortization to net income. In calculating Adjusted EBIDTA, the Company further adjusts for the following items:

Stock-based compensation expense – non-cash costs related to the Company's stock-based plans, which include stock options, restricted stock units and performance-based restricted stock units.

Litigation related expenses – legal and professional fees associated with certain legal matters which management considers not related to the Company's underlying operating performance.

The non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation from, or as a replacement for, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as it is not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

