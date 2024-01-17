Nevro to Highlight 25 Scientific Abstracts at 2024 North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS) Annual Meeting

Presentations review clinical results of 10 kHz Therapy™ for the treatment of chronic back

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced a series of data presentations supporting the use of the company's HFX™ 10 kHz Therapy for patients with chronic pain. Results will be presented at the 2024 North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS) Annual Meeting held from January 18-21, 2024 at Caesars Palace Las Vegas.

A total of 25 scientific abstracts reviewing clinical results for 10 kHz Therapy™, including four podium presentations and 21 posters, will be presented at the conference. Nevro will also host a Lunch Symposium showcasing the benefits of the company's AI-enabled HFX iQ™ system in a presentation titled "HFX iQ Accelerating Outcomes with Real-Time, Proactive Care" on Saturday, January 20, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. PST, in the Augustus Ballroom. The company will also unveil its new sacroiliac (SI) joint fusion portfolio at exhibit booth #0238.

"Our strong presence at NANS underscores Nevro's dedication to continuously improving the chronic pain field and providing the best possible pain management solutions to patients," said Kevin Thornal, Nevro's CEO and President. "The growing body of clinical evidence from our 25 scientific abstracts displays the substantial benefits of 10 kHz Therapy and we look forward to continuing to treat underserved patient populations suffering from debilitating chronic pain."

Key presentations are highlighted below (all times PST):

Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN) and 10 kHz Therapy™

Main Session: "Scientific Advances in Neuromodulation Session 1"

- Saturday, January 20, 2024, 10:30 - 12:00 p.m., Emperors Ballroom

Concurrent Session: "10 kHz SCS Treatment of Painful Diabetic Neuropathy: Results Combining Dermatomal Dysesthesias and Lower Limb Sensory Assessments," presented by David Caraway, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Nevro

- Saturday, January 20, 2024, 10:40 - 10:48 a.m., Emperors Ballroom

Concurrent Session: "Quantifying the Neural Response to Kilohertz Spinal Cord Stimulation Using Calcium-Sensitive Imaging," presented by Dongchul Lee, Director of Theoretical Research, Nevro

- Saturday, January 20, 2024, 11:12 - 11:20 a.m., Emperors Ballroom

Main Session: "The Future is NOW: Late Breaking Science Updates"

- Saturday, January 20, 2024, 1:30 - 3:30 p.m., Octavius Ballroom

Plenary Session: "10 kHz SCS Treatment of Painful Diabetic Neuropathy: Significant Reductions in HbA1c, Weight, and Pain," presented by Johnathan Goree, M.D., University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

- Saturday, January 20, 2024, 2:15 - 2:23 p.m., Octavius Ballroom

Non-Surgical Back Pain (NSBP)

Main Session: "Neuromodulation and Athletics. Parallels and Lesson"

- Saturday, January 20, 2024, 4:00 - 5:30 p.m., Neapolitan Ballroom

Concurrent Session: "Comparing 10 kHz Spinal Cord Stimulation Efficacy in Persistent Spinal Pain with and without Previous Spine Surgery," presented by Leonardo Kapural, M.D., Carolinas Pain Institute

- Saturday, January 20, 2024, 5:14 - 5:22 p.m., Neapolitan Ballroom

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions that continue to set the standard for enduring patient outcomes in chronic pain treatment. The company started with a simple mission to help more patients suffering from debilitating pain and developed its proprietary 10 kHz Therapy™, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic innovation that has impacted the lives of more than 100,000 patients globally. Nevro's comprehensive HFX™ spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform includes the SenzaR SCS system and support services for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limb and painful diabetic neuropathy. Nevro recently added a minimally invasive treatment option for patients suffering from chronic sacroiliac joint ("SI joint") pain and now provides the most comprehensive portfolio of products in the SI joint fusion space, designed to meet the preferences of physicians and varying patient needs in order to improve outcomes and quality of life for patients.

Senza®, Senza II®, Senza OmniaR, and HFX iQ™ are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary 10 kHz Therapy. Nevro's unique support services provide every patient with HFX Coach™ support throughout their pain relief journey and every physician with HFX Cloud™ insights for enhanced patient and practice management.

