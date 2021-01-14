Nevro to Highlight New Clinical Evidence at the 2021 North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS) Virtual Meeting

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is providing innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced a series of data presentations supporting the use of the company's HF10® therapy for patients with chronic pain. Results will be presented at the 2021 North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS) Virtual Meeting held from January 14-16, 2021.

This year a total of 20 scientific abstracts reviewing clinical results with HF10 therapy, consisting of two late-breaking abstract presentations and 18 e-poster abstracts, will be presented at NANS 2021. The broad range of research investigates both new and established pain areas, opioid reduction, programming versatility with paired waveforms and real-world capability for HF10 therapy to help patients failing traditional spinal cord stimulation.

"Nevro is proud to continue our longstanding commitment to investing in the field of neuromodulation and expanding our growing body of clinical evidence," said D. Keith Grossman, Chairman, CEO and President of Nevro. "We are excited for Dr. Petersen and Dr. Kapural to share the significant data from the SENZA-PDN and the SENZA-NSRBP trials at NANS, reflecting our commitment to helping physicians treat underserved patient populations suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Additionally, we are pleased the many clinical investigators studying HF10 will have the opportunity to present the results of numerous additional studies we are conducting globally."

Key amongst these presentations will be data for the SENZA-Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN) randomized clinical trial (RCT) and a first look at results from the Non-Surgical Refractory Back Pain (NSRBP) RCT:

Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN) – Nevro's PDN trial is the largest PDN RCT of SCS treatment conducted thus far with 216 randomized subjects. The data presented will extend the primary endpoint outcomes presented at NANS in January 2020 , highlighting complete 6-month results and analysis of all prespecified secondary endpoints. Additionally, a first look at 12-month pain relief and preliminary crossover results will be included. Data from the SENZA-PDN trial formed the basis of the company's recent PMA supplement submission to the FDA, which if approved, will provide an innovative treatment option to patients who are unable to find relief with currently available treatment options. Dr. Erika Petersen , Professor of Neurosurgery and Director of Functional and Restorative Neurosurgery at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, and lead Principal Investigator for the SENZA-PDN study, will present the results on January 15, 2021 , from 4:53-5:05 pm Central Time , during the NANS 2021 Late-Breaking Abstract Plenary Session 1.

Nevro to Host Investor Briefing on January 15, 2021

Following the conclusion of the NANS Plenary Session 1 on Friday, January 15, 2021, Nevro will host and webcast a virtual investor briefing beginning at 4:00 pm PST / 6:00 pm CST. Nevro Chairman, CEO and President D. Keith Grossman will host the event and will provide a business update and answer questions from investors about the Company's latest developments. Nevro's Chief Medical Officer, David Caraway, MD, PhD, and Nevro's Chief Financial Officer, Rod MacLeod, will also participate in the event.

Internet Posting of Information

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. HF10 therapy has demonstrated the ability to reduce or eliminate opioids in ≥65% of patients across six peer-reviewed clinical studies. The Senza® System, Senza II™ System, and the Senza® Omnia™ System are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary HF10® therapy. Senza, Senza II, Senza Omnia, HF10, Nevro and the Nevro logo are trademarks of Nevro Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements reflecting the company's current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including: our belief in the significance of the PDN and NSRBP data readouts; and our belief that our ability to treat PDN patients with our therapy, if approved, will provide an innovative treatment option to patients who are unable to find relief with currently available treatment options. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to us or our current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including our ability to successfully commercialize our products; our ability to manufacture our products to meet demand; the level and availability of third-party payor reimbursement for our products; our ability to effectively manage our anticipated growth and the costs and expenses of operating our business; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and proprietary technologies; our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights and proprietary technology of third parties; competition in our industry; additional capital and credit availability; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; and product liability claims. These factors, together with those that are described in greater detail in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 5, 2020, as well as any reports that we may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

