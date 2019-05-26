Nevro to Highlight Substantial Body of Clinical Evidence Supporting Expanded Applications and Unique Capabilities of HF10 Therapy at the 14th International Neuromodulation Society World Congress

SYDNEY, May 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is providing innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced a series of data presentations supporting the use of the Company's HF10™ therapy for patients with chronic pain. Results will be presented at the International Neuromodulation Society (INS) meeting being held this week in Sydney, Australia.

This year, 26 abstracts on HF10 therapy will be presented at INS, including ten prospective studies; ten retrospective studies; one clinical study design presentation, and five mechanism of action studies. Eight of the prospective studies and four of the retrospective studies will also be presented on the podium. The broad range of research investigates both new and established pain areas, programming techniques with HF10 therapy, and preclinical studies to understand the unique mechanism of action with HF10 therapy.

"Nevro is committed to expanding the field of neuromodulation with our growing body of clinical evidence that supports the use of HF10 therapy," said D. Keith Grossman, Chairman, CEO and President of Nevro. "The results of these studies demonstrate that our best-in-class therapy can significantly improve the lives of patients suffering from various forms of debilitating chronic pain."

Details of the presentations and schedule (dates/times AEST) include:

Monday, May 27, 2019

16:50-17:00 A Prospective Clinical Trial to Assess High Frequency Spinal Cord Stimulation (HF-SCS) at 10 kHz in the Treatment of Chronic Intractable Pain from Peripheral Polyneuropathy

Vincent Galan, MD

17:00-17:10 Spinal Cord Stimulation at 10 kHz for the Treatment of Chronic Focal Neuropathic Post-Surgical Pain

Mayank Gupta, MD

17:10-17:20 Spinal Cord Stimulation at 10 kHz for the Treatment of Chronic Pain of the Upper Extremities: Results of a Prospective, Multicenter, Post-Market, Observational Study

Kasra Amirdelfan, MD

17:30-17:40 High frequency spinal cord stimulation (HF-SCS) at 10 kHz for the treatment of chronic pain resulting from spinal cord injury

Professor Sam Eldabe, MD

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

17:00-17:10 Effects of Spinal Cord Stimulation on Chronic Refractory Painful Gastroparesis: A Retrospective Case Series Analysis

Leonardo Kapural, MD PhD

17:10-17:20 Treatment of chronic abdominal pain with 10 KHz Spinal Cord Stimulation: Efficacy results from a 12 month prospective, multicenter, feasibility study in a series of patients with diverse pain etiologies

Leonardo Kapural, MD, PhD

17:40-17:50 Pulse Dosing of 10 kHz Paresthesia-Independent Spinal Cord Stimulation Provides Same Efficacy with Substantial Reduction of Device Recharge Time

Mayank Gupta, MD

18:10-18:20 Prospective, Open Label, Pilot Study: One Year Results Of 10kHz Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) For Neuropathic Back Pain in Non-Operated Patients: The Maiden-Back Study

Dr. Ganesan Baranidharan, MBBS

Wednesday, May 29, 2019

8:30-9:00 Prospective 12 Month Outcomes of Multi-Center Trials of 10 kHz Spinal Cord Stimulation in the Treatment of Arm and Neck Pain (Australian & North American Centers)

Kasra Amirdelfan, MD and Dr. Paul Verrills, MBBS

17:10-17:20 Spinal Cord Stimulation at 10 kHz For Chronic Intractable Leg Pain: Australian Experience

Dr. Richard Sullivan, MBChB

17:20-17:30 Spinal Cord Stimulation at 10 kHz for Treatment of Chronic Head Pain

Dr. John Salmon, MBBS

17:50-18:00 Electropsychophysical Characterization of High-kHz Epidural Spinal Cord Stimulation

Dr. Paul Verrills, MBBS

Clinical Posters

A Prospective, Multi-Site, Clinical Trial of the Senza™ Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System in the Treatment of Chronic Pelvic Pain

Sean Li, MD

High Frequency Spinal Cord Stimulation at 10 kHz for the Treatment of Focal, Chronic, Post-Surgical Neuropathic Pain

Dr. Bart Billet

High Frequency Spinal Cord Stimulation (HF-SCS) at 10 kHz for the Treatment of Neuropathic Limb Pain from Painful Diabetic Neuropathy

Charles Argoff, MD

A Multicenter Real-World Review of 10 kHz Spinal Cord Stimulation Outcomes for the Treatment of Chronic Trunk and/or Limb Pain in USA

Dawood Sayed, MD

Spinal Cord Stimulation at 10 kHz for Treatment of Elhers Danlos Syndrome

Dr. John Salmon, MBBS

Cluneal Nerve Stimulation at 10 kHz for the Treatment of Chronic Neuropathic Pain

Dr. Peter Courtney, MBBS

Improved Chronic Widespread Pain and Motor Function using High Frequency Spinal Cord Stimulation (HF-SCS) at 10 kHz: A Case Study

Dr. Vahid Mohabbati, MBBS

Spinal Cord Stimulation at 10 kHz for Chronic Intractable Pain: A Prospective Case Series in a Real-World Community Practice

Dr. Geoff Speldewinde, MBBS

Spinal Cord Stimulation at 10 kHz for Treatment of Chronic Pain in a Compensable Setting

Dr. Gavin Weekes, MBBS

Pre-clinical and MoA Posters

10 kHz Electrical Stimulation of the Spinal Cord Suppresses Laser-Evoked Afferent Neural Hyperactivity

Zack Kagan, Ph.D

Comparing the Firing Patterns of Superficial Dorsal Horn Neurons Evoked by Robotically Automated and Human Manual Brushing and Von Frey Hair Stimulation

Dongchul Lee, Ph.D

Electrical Activity Evoked by 10 kHz Spinal Cord Stimulation on Superficial Dorsal Horn Neurons in Neuropathic Pain Rats

Dongchul Lee, Ph.D

Differential modulation of spinal dorsal horn neurons by various spinal cord stimulation strategies

Kwan Lee, Ph.D

High Frequency kHz Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Modulate Spinal Dorsal Horn Neurons in Neuropathic Pain Rats

Kwan Lee, Ph.D

About Nevro Corp.

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The Senza® System and Senza II™ System are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary HF10® therapy. Senza, Senza II, HF10, Nevro and the Nevro logo are trademarks of Nevro Corp.

