Nevro to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Nevro Corp.

04 Jan, 2024, 16:15 ET

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 11, 2024. The company's formal presentation will begin at 8:15 am PST (11:15 am EST).

A live webcast of the presentation as well as replay of the webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations page in the Investors section of the company's website at www.nevro.com.

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions that continue to set the standard for enduring patient outcomes in chronic pain treatment. The company started with a simple mission to help more patients suffering from debilitating pain and developed its proprietary 10 kHz Therapy™, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic innovation that has impacted the lives of more than 115,000 patients globally. Nevro's comprehensive HFX™ spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform includes a Senza™ SCS system and support services for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limb and painful diabetic neuropathy. Nevro recently added a minimally invasive treatment option for patients suffering from chronic sacroiliac joint ("SI joint") pain and now provides the most comprehensive portfolio of products in the SI joint fusion space, designed to meet the preferences of physicians and varying patient needs and improve outcomes and quality of life for patients.

Senza®, Senza II®, Senza Omnia™, and HFX iQ™ are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary 10 kHz Therapy. Nevro's unique support services provide every patient with an HFX Coach™ throughout their pain relief journey and every physician with HFX Cloud™ insights for enhanced patient and practice management.

SENZA, SENZA II, SENZA OMNIA, OMNIA, HF10, the HF10 logo, 10 kHz Therapy, HFX, the HFX logo, HFX iQ, the HFX iQ logo, HFX Algorithm, HFX CONNECT, the HFX Connect logo, HFX ACCESS, the HFX Access logo, HFX COACH, the HFX Coach logo, HFX CLOUD, the HFX Cloud logo, RELIEF MULTIPLIED, the X logo, NEVRO, and the NEVRO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Nevro Corp. Patents covering Senza HFX iQ and other Nevro products are listed at Nevro.com/patents.

To learn more about Nevro, connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Investors and Media:

Angie McCabe

Vice President, Investor Relations &
   Corporate Communications
[email protected]

