Nevro to Present at BMO 2019 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is providing innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced the Company will be participating in the BMO 2019 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference in New York City. Nevro Chairman, CEO and President D. Keith Grossman is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:20 am Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation, as well as an archived recording, will be available on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.nevro.com.

About Nevro Corp.

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The Senza® System and Senza II™ System are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary HF10® therapy. Senza, Senza II, HF10, Nevro and the Nevro logo are trademarks of Nevro Corp.

Investor Relations:

Juliet Cunningham

Vice President, Investor Relations

ir@nevro.com

SOURCE Nevro Corp.

Related Links

http://www.nevro.com

