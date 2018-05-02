Nevro to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is providing innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced that its management will be presenting at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 in Las Vegas.

Nevro management is scheduled to present at 2:20 p.m. PT. The presentation will be accessible via a live audio webcast, accessible in the "Investors" section of the company's website at: http://www.nevro.com/investors.