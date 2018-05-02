Nevro to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is providing innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced that its management will be presenting at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 in Las Vegas.
Nevro management is scheduled to present at 2:20 p.m. PT. The presentation will be accessible via a live audio webcast, accessible in the "Investors" section of the company's website at: http://www.nevro.com/investors.
Following the presentation, an archived copy will be available on the Investor Events and Presentations webpage of the Company's website.
About Nevro
Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza® spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The Senza® system and Senza II™ system are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary HF10® therapy. Senza, Senza II, HF10, Nevro and the Nevro logo are trademarks of Nevro Corp.
Investor Relations Contact:
Nevro Investor Relations
Katherine Bock
(650) 433-3247
ir@nevro.com
