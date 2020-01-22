Nevro to Present New Clinical Evidence at the 23rd Annual North American Neuromodulation (NANS) Society Meeting

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is providing innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced a series of data presentations supporting the use of the Company's HF10™ therapy for patients with chronic pain. Results will be presented at the North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS) meeting held in Las Vegas, January 24-26, 2020.

This year a total of 25 presentations on Nevro's clinical research, consisting of 11 podium presentations and 14 poster abstracts, will be presented at NANS 2020. The broad range of research investigates both new and established pain areas, programming versatility with paired waveforms, and preclinical studies to understand the unique mechanism of action with HF10 therapy.

Dr. Erika Petersen, Director of Functional and Restorative Neurosurgery at UAMS, and lead Principal Investigator for the SENZA-PDN study, will present primary endpoint data and other study results on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 7:00-7:10 a.m. PDT. The SENZA-PDN study, which compares HF10 therapy plus Conventional Medical Management (CMM) to CMM alone in patients with painful diabetic neuropathy. A total of 216 patients at 18 centers in the United States were enrolled in the study and enrollment was completed in August 2019.

"I would like to thank the many investigators furthering the field of neuromodulation and expanding the growing body of clinical evidence supporting HF10 therapy," said D. Keith Grossman, Chairman, CEO and President of Nevro. "We are excited for Dr. Petersen to share the significant data from the SENZA-PDN trial at NANS, reflecting our commitment to helping physicians treat a large and underserved patient population suffering from chronic pain. Additionally, we are pleased the many other clinical investigators studying HF10 will have the opportunity to present the results of their studies."

