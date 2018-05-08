Nevsun Board Rejects Euro Sun-Led Non-Binding Unsolicited Proposal, Citing Inadequate Value and Problematic Structure

Nevsun shareholders do not need to take any actions in respect of the Non-Binding Unsolicited Proposal. The Non-Binding Unsolicited Proposal is not an offer capable of being accepted by the Company's shareholders nor does it disclose whether such an offer is intended to be made. It is merely a non-binding proposal by Euro Sun. If and when a formal proposal is actually made by Euro Sun, Nevsun shareholders will have 105 days to respond.

The Board's determination to reject this proposal was made after careful consideration and receipt of the recommendation of a special committee of its independent directors (the "Special Committee"), and after consultation with financial and legal advisors. The rejection follows an extensive engagement with Euro Sun's bidding partner Lundin over a period of months with regard to a possible transaction.

"The Nevsun Board of Directors is unanimous in its belief that the Non-Binding Unsolicited Proposal fails to reflect the strategic value of our asset base," said Ian Pearce, Chair of Nevsun's Board of Directors. "The Non-Binding Unsolicited Proposal also presents a problematic structure that could further undermine value to our shareholders."

The Non-Binding Unsolicited Proposal has serious deficiencies:

Does not fully value Timok, our world-class copper-gold project;





Has significant structural issues including C$100 million in estimated cash tax costs payable by Euro Sun, which is expected to be largely borne by existing Nevsun shareholders;





in estimated cash tax costs payable by Euro Sun, which is expected to be largely borne by existing Nevsun shareholders; Overvalues Euro Sun's Rovina project, which is an unpermitted, capital intensive ultra-low-grade asset in Romania that Nevsun had previously evaluated and determined to be highly unattractive;





that Nevsun had previously evaluated and determined to be highly unattractive; 60% of the notional consideration offered comes from shares that have historically been volatile and do not provide certainty of value; and





Is fundamentally uncertain, as it is contingent on completion of Euro Sun shareholder approvals, waiver or expiry of a right of first refusal held by Freeport-McMoRan Exploration Company ("Freeport"), and due diligence.

Details of the Non-Binding Unsolicited Proposal

Under the Non-Binding Unsolicited Proposal, Euro Sun would acquire 100% of the shares of Nevsun. Lundin would not be acquiring Nevsun. Consideration would be C$2.00 per Nevsun share in cash, plus shares of Euro Sun and Lundin representing C$3.00 per Nevsun share. The value of the Euro Sun and Lundin shares would be based on the volume-weighted average trading price of Euro Sun shares and Lundin shares, respectively, on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the 30 trading days ending on the last trading day prior to signing a definitive agreement.

Upon acquisition of the Nevsun shares, Euro Sun would then vend Nevsun's European assets – including the Timok project – to Lundin. This would leave the producing Bisha mine in Eritrea as Euro Sun's principal asset. The transaction would require Euro Sun shareholder approval. The transfer from Euro Sun to Lundin is subject to a 60-day right of first refusal held by Freeport.

Reasons for Rejecting the Non-Binding Unsolicited Proposal

The Board believes that shareholders should be aware of the following:

Inadequate value : The Non-Binding Unsolicited Proposal does not attribute sufficient value to the world-class nature of Nevsun's Timok asset. Nevsun's Timok copper-gold project consists of an Upper Zone owned 100% by Nevsun and a Lower Zone, which is owned through a joint venture with Freeport . Lundin has indicated that it values Timok at C$4.00 per share. Nevsun does not agree with that valuation. With an after-tax NAV of US$1.82 billion , IRR of 80% and initial probable mineral reserve of 27 million tonnes, Timok Upper Zone is widely considered to be one of the highest quality copper projects in the world and deserves a premium valuation reflecting its value and potential. The Timok Lower Zone represents substantial value. Nevsun expects to release an initial resource statement for Timok Lower Zone this quarter.

In summary, Nevsun's Board of Directors believes that the Non-Binding Unsolicited Proposal is not in the best interest of Nevsun or its stakeholders. Consistent with its fiduciary duties, the Board of Directors remains open to any transaction that is in the best interest of the Company.

Previous Engagement with Lundin

Lundin initially approached Nevsun in May 2017 to discuss a potential acquisition of Nevsun. Since then, Nevsun has engaged in good faith with Lundin to explore various transaction structures that may benefit the Company and create shareholder value.

In March 2018, Nevsun agreed to a month-long exclusivity period with Lundin. Following such exclusivity period, Lundin made a proposal to acquire only Timok and other exploration assets in Europe. Nevsun rejected the offer as inadequate for a number of reasons, including inadequate value and the structural difficulties associated with their offer.

Advisors

Counsel for Nevsun's Special Committee is Borden Ladner Gervais LLP. The Special Committee's independent financial advisor is Citi. Counsel for the Company is Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP. The Company's financial advisor is BMO Capital Markets.

Forward Looking Statements

The above contains certain statements that are deemed forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "hopes", "intends", "estimated", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are statements concerning the Company's current beliefs, plans and expectations about the future, including but not limited to statements and information made concerning: the value of the consideration in the Non-Binding Unsolicited Proposal; the tax and transaction costs of the Non-Binding Unsolicited Proposal;, the business, prospects and future activities of, and developments related to Euro Sun, Lundin or the Company; our goals, strategies, future growth and other events or conditions that may occur in the future, and are inherently uncertain. The actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, the risks more fully described in the Company's Annual Information Form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 (the "AIF") and the Company's management discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 (the "MD&A"), which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made and the Company assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements in the future, except as required by law. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Further information concerning risks and uncertainties associated with these forward-looking statements and our business can be found in our AIF and MD&A, which are available on the Company's website (www.nevsun.com), filed under our profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov) under cover of Form 40-F.

About Nevsun Resources Ltd.

Nevsun Resources Ltd. is the 100% owner of the high-grade copper-gold Timok Upper Zone and 60.4% owner of the Timok Lower Zone in Serbia. The Timok Lower Zone is a partnership with Freeport-McMoRan Exploration Corporation ("Freeport"), which currently owns 39.6% and upon completion of any feasibility study, Nevsun Resources Ltd. will own 46% and Freeport will own 54%. Nevsun generates cash flow from its 60% owned copper-zinc Bisha Mine in Eritrea. Nevsun is well positioned with a strong debt-free balance sheet to grow shareholder value through advancing Timok to production.

NEVSUN RESOURCES LTD.

"Peter G.J. Kukielski"

Peter G.J. Kukielski

President & Chief Executive Officer

