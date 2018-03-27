Nevsun Files 2017 Annual Report

VANCOUVER, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Nevsun Resources Ltd. (TSX:NSU) (NYSE AMERICAN: NSU) (Nevsun or the Company) announced today it has filed its annual report on Form 40-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov/edgar). The Company has also filed its Annual Information Form (AIF) in Canada on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). A copy of the AIF, including a link to Form 40-F, is available on the Company's website at www.nevsun.com. Shareholders may request a printed copy of the complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by email to ir@nevsun.com or by regular mail to 1066 West Hastings Street, Suite 1750, Vancouver, BC V6E 3X1.