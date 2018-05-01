Nevsun Receives Strong Support from Shareholders at 2018 AGM

Election of Directors

The seven nominees for director listed in Nevsun's management proxy circular were elected as set out in the following table:

Director Votes For % Ian R. Ashby 158,426,092 98.00 Geoffrey Chater 156,019,700 96.51 Anne E. Giardini 158,287,759 97.92 Peter G.J. Kukielski 158,213,355 97.87 Ian W. Pearce 159,633,846 98.75 Stephen V. Scott 146,305,423 90.50 David S. Smith 159,455,915 98.64

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors by a 97% majority of the votes cast.

Amended Stock Option Plan and Unallocated Options

The amended stock option plan of the Company (the "Stock Option Plan") was approved, ratified and confirmed and the approval of all unallocated options issuable pursuant to the Stock Option Plan was approved by a 90% majority of the votes cast.

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

Nevsun's approach to executive compensation (say on pay) was accepted by an 89% majority of the votes cast at the Meeting and shows its shareholders are confident in Nevsun's approach to executive compensation. The primary objectives of the Company's compensation program are to attract and retain qualified employees that fit in with the Nevsun corporate culture in order to achieve its corporate objectives and increase shareholder value and to promote greater alignment of interests between its executive officers and shareholders.

About Nevsun Resources Ltd.

Nevsun Resources Ltd. is the 100% owner of the high-grade copper-gold Timok Upper Zone and 60.4% owner of the Timok Lower Zone in Serbia. The Timok Lower Zone is a partnership with Freeport-McMoRan Exploration Corporation ("Freeport") which currently owns 39.6% and upon completion of any feasibility study (on the Upper or Lower Zone), Nevsun Resources Ltd. will own 46% and Freeport will own 54%. Nevsun generates cash flow from its 60% owned copper-zinc Bisha Mine in Eritrea. Nevsun is well positioned with a strong debt-free balance sheet to grow shareholder value through advancing Timok to production.

