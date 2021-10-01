New & Improved SkyPacket Internet Service in Allegany County MD and Mineral County WV

CUMBERLAND, Md., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New high-speed broadband for residential and business users is now available in previously underserved parts of Allegany County MD from SkyPacket Networks. SkyPacket is a multi-state fixed wireless access provider that has expanded its service territory in Maryland after years of operation in the Cumberland area. To date, the network has deployed new equipment that now covers much of Cash Valley/Ellerslie, Flintstone, Warrior Mountain, Patterson Creek and Old Town. Additional sites are being planned and will be deployed as funding is allocated.

In 2020 SkyPacket Networks won 21 CBRS licenses in Maryland and Pennsylvania during the FCC Auction 105. These new licensed frequencies included Priority Access Licenses in Allegany County, MD. With over 10X the power of our previous unlicensed radios, SkyPacket can now offer download speeds of up to 100Mbps plus. The core network speeds were increased in some areas by 10 times but the key to the new expansion was the deployment of new CBRS 4G/5G LTE technologies which provide much higher speeds to push through the challenging Allegany County terrain.

To highlight the new service offering Allegany County government is underwriting the cost of installation for the first 350 users. Beyond that incentive SkyPacket is participating in a federal program that can lower the cost of high-speed internet for qualifying users. The Federal Emergency Broadband Benefit program passed by Congress last year will provide up to $50/month for qualifying users, allowing SkyPacket to offer near- free high speed internet service and the State of Maryland is just starting a new $15/month subsidy on top of the Federal program. Visit www.SkyPacket.net to learn more on qualifying for the program.

ConxxNE deployed the newest microwave and 'last mile' technology from Swedish telecommunications firm Ericsson. Their carrier-grade gear is deployed globally by the major cell phone and communications companies. ConxxNE is using the new CBRS platform recently authorized by the FCC, which gives access to spectrum that they will protect via SkyPacket's FCC licenses and can operate using greater power than available using older WiFi technologies.

SkyPacket Networks is a multi-state fixed wireless access (FWA) internet service provider. Interested parties can inquire about internet service at www.skypacket.net or call 1-800-214-9060. SkyPacket has been serving broadband to customers in Allegany, MD and Mineral County, WV since 2008.

