New ¾-Length, Single-Slot PCIe Carrier Card Interfaces XMC Mezzanine Module to PC-based Embedded Computer Systems

"This ¾-length PCIe expansion board offers great I/O versatility when using short-depth mission computers or rugged servers," -Robert Greenfield, Acromag Business Development Manager. "The shorter, 10-inch length and low-profile fans allow the card to fit in a single slot and still provide adequate XMC cooling within a high-density computer chassis."

Several rear I/O connectors enable high-speed serial interfaces between neighboring carrier boards using XAUI or Aurora protocols. An MD68 port and two Samtec QPairs® connectors simplify board-to-board connections with a SCSI-3 or Twinax cables to left and right adjacent carrier cards.

One XMC socket interfaces up to eight serial I/O lanes to the carrier's PCIe x8 edge connector. The other XMC socket routes to two 4-lane serial ports for board-to-board connections that support up to five high-speed (5Gb/s) transmit/receive differential or LVDS pairs. A 64-pin XMC P4 rear I/O socket routes 32 LVDS I/O to a SCSI port for additional board-to-board communication.

Two integrated fans provide a constant airflow across the XMC module, since most PCs cannot provide sufficient cooling to dissipate heat generated by large FPGA devices. The narrow fans don't encroach on the adjacent slot, allowing users to fill all available PCIe expansion slots.

