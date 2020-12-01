New & Online Remote Spin Class USA Registration Now Open to All

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Get fit and ready for the new year from the safety of home. Spin Class USA is a start-up from Buffalo, New York, currently offering online spin classes for the beginner. The classes require no specialized equipment other than a spin bike and a smartphone or tablet. It's easy to attend. Would-be participants just need to register. Once registered, simply visit the website for a class. The website has been streamlined and offers a user-friendly approach.

Spin Class USA

"What makes Spin Class USA different from the rest of the pack is the focus on the beginner spinner," says spin host Ollie Kon. "Unlike similar offerings in the genre, Spin Class USA encourages a go-at-your-own-pace mentality. But that doesn't mean not getting a good workout. It will help improve overall fitness," says host Ollie Kon.

Spin Class USA uses state-of-the-art cameras and backdrop scenes that help motivate participants. The whole production is clear and easy to hear and see. On class day, the class may be hosted from the mountains of Utah, the next class may be nestled on the shores of the Atlantic. The classes are bright, cheerful and inspiring.

All informative guidance from the classes comes from the most recent approaches and science in the cycling fitness genre. Participants in each class will learn fitness techniques such as High Intensity Interval Training. (HIIT) and anaerobic vs aerobic training and how they can work together to make the body strong and give it stamina.

Memberships are just $60 per month. There are approximately 12 classes in each month. There are no other costs involved. Beginner classes are 45 minutes long. Classes will start on Dec. 28, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. eastern standard time. The classes will run every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. EST. Advanced spin classes will be announced at a later date.

Register now at https://spinclassusa.com.

