New 10-Gigabit Ethernet XMC Module Features Dual 10GBASE-KX4 Ports and Conduction-Cooling Support

"Acromag responded to requests for additional 10GbE interface protocols. Using the latest Intel Ethernet Controller technologies, we now support 10GBASE-KX4 and XAUI backplane interfaces." - Robert Greenfield, Acromag Business Development Manager.

Employing Intel's XL710 4-port 10-gigabit Ethernet controller, these modules optimize network performance with intelligent off-loading, innovative virtualization, and advanced traffic direction. When paired with a Xeon-D processor, the two Intel devices provide a balanced hybrid solution of compute and off-load for optimal performance and reduced bottlenecks. For example, with TCP stateless off-loads, the XL710 demonstrates leading performance vs. TOE solutions without restricting feature usage. Other features include precision timing, Energy Efficient Ethernet, and dynamic load balancing. Advanced traffic steering capabilities increase transaction rates and reduce latency.

In rugged systems, the dual KX4 or XAUI interface offers low-cost, low-power 10GbE chip-to-chip communication over the backplane. The four front I/O SFP+ ports support 10GBASE-SR, 10GBASE-LR, 10GBASE-T and 10GSFP+Cu connections. Linux® and Windows® software support is available.

