New 100% All-Natural CBD Skincare Brand Disruptor Launches

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new game-changer hits the CBD skincare market today, featuring proven high-efficiency doses of CBD and 100% all-natural ingredients: LA LA LEAF is a new lifestyle brand that's launched an all-natural, CBD-infused skincare line designed to super-charge the skin's natural healing process against inflammation, sun exposure, fine lines and wrinkles.

Formula-1513 Antioxidant Cream (750mg CBD), Guayaquil Hemp Lotion (250mg CBD), Tru Athlete Sports Gel (550mg CBD), La La Lips (50mg CBD)

With research continuing to mount on the benefits of the topical CBD segment in reducing inflammation and aiding skin renewal, LA LA LEAF's range is a welcome boutique market disruptor for its 100% all-natural formulations and QR-code proving, high quality & transparent CBD skincare. LA LA LEAF's products have been expertly formulated to contain the optimal amount of CBD in conjunction with other all-natural, botanicals to maximize CBD's benefits – such as Rosehip seed oil, Provitamin B5, White Camphor Bark Oil, and Meadowfoam Seed Oil. LA LA LEAF offers effective chemical-free skincare solutions for the active, health and ingredient-conscious consumers.

LA LA Leaf's fun graffiti-inspired packaging and fresh aesthetic reflects the brand's New York roots, urban edge, and ultimate goal to help people power up their daily active routine and 'hustle' with nature.

On the launch and inspiration behind the products, Michael Faiella, Founder of LA LA LEAF notes: "I have been following the CBD skincare market for a while and realized there was an opportunity to create products that could do a better job and offer the consumer more. Our goal was to create effective products that would show people clear results.

"We're really excited by the end products, which have undergone extensive testing. Every LA LA LEAF product includes a QR code you can scan to assure you that it has the stated amount of CBD, and is also free of other harmful metals chemicals and THC. We figure CBD is a gift from nature so why would we pair that with other chemicals? Ultimately we're offering a premium, transparent, natural skincare line that people can feel good about using," Faiella added.

LA LA LEAF products can be bought online at lalaleaf.com.

Media Contact:

Sophie Coleman, pr@lalaleaf.com +1 347 280 5440

Related Files

LA LA LEAF-Product Guide.pdf

Related Images

la-la-leaf-product-family.jpg

la-la-leaf-box.jpg

la-la-leaf-graffiti-beach.jpg

la-la-leaf-logo.png

Related Links

LA LA LEAF - Website

High Resolution Photos

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F9iIdjZV0EI

SOURCE LA LA LEAF

Related Links

https://lalaleaf.com

