New 100% virtual alternative school for students who need a second chance

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida high schoolers who need an alternative to traditional school now have another path to graduation. AchievePoint Virtual Academy - South District (AchievePoint) helps students earn their high school diplomas 100% online for free.

The new academy is the seventh school in the AchievePoint Florida network, the Florida branch of Achieve Learning, an education management organization. It serves Florida residents ages 15-21 who have withdrawn from school and are looking to re-enroll.

"AchievePoint is designed for students who have tried other programs and didn't find success," School Leader Dr. Dwayne Stewart said. "Our program is designed to have time and place flexibility and robust, human support. Many of these students work full-time jobs, have families, or are otherwise unable to spend six hours in a classroom each day. AchievePoint makes learning accessible again."

Students complete all of their coursework online, and they are afforded:

Anytime, anywhere learning

Teacher-led courses and intentional feedback on assignments

A personalized support system

24/7 virtual tutoring services

School-provided laptops with WiFi for qualifying students

"We're eager to add a fully virtual option to the AchievePoint Florida school network," Achieve Learning President Chad Craycraft said. "Our schools are designed to be safety nets for young people who might otherwise slip through the cracks of the education system. The virtual academy will serve an important role in helping young adults overcome barriers and move confidently toward their futures."

For more information and to see if you or a student in your life qualifies for enrollment, visit AchievePointSouthDistrict.org.

About Achieve Learning: At Achieve Learning, we believe every student deserves access to an education that fits their life. We build community-based middle and high schools that offer flexible, personalized learning and wraparound support—empowering students to stay engaged, earn their diplomas, and prepare for what comes next. An extension of Graduation Alliance, Achieve Learning currently serves students through schools in Florida, Ohio, and Michigan. Learn more at AchieveLearning.com.

SOURCE Graduation Alliance