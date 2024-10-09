NEW!! 16ft decking boards

dassoXTR Fused Bamboo is now available in its 10-ft long format with structural end-match. Matching up the 10-ft long plank with a 6-ft long plank gives you the perfect love of the industry 16-ft long deck plank.

ATLANTA, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dassoXTR decking boards have many advantages, such as:

Certified by International Building Code

Approved and certified by ICC-ESR on both design and installation. It is also WUI Compliant.

Class A Fire Rated and WUI compliance for peace of mind (show fire stop at the gate)

No contamination, no toxic preservatives, and no leaching. No toxic chemicals like ACQ or CCA are used in the product.

dassoXTR is solid and natural, not a cap composite plastic. It has the look and touch of rich tropical hardwood. Made from bamboo and bowling balls, they never harm anyone.

Smooth & Reeded. Have it your way. You can use reeded surface for the steps or picture frame your design with ease.

The planks are straight and milled to perfection, with no warping or twisting board (a plank straight to the eyes). They always come in standard lengths and never unexpected random lengths.

As product manufacturer, we understand that building and maintaining a deck properly can be challenging. For that reason, dassoXTR has analysed the six main common decking problems associated with decking installation and have prepared its product to avoid and minimize those possible problems.

Decks are exposed to different weather conditions. Water and sun are the leading causes of decking problems, coupled with the local environment and site-specific factors, these elements can produce the following effects:

Decay, Rotting and Mold Issues

Water absorbed into wood can cause rotting and lead to mildew or mold growth.

Checking and End-grain Splitting

Moisture leaving the wood can cause checking on the wood surface and splitting the end grain.

Evaporation from the end grain is much more rapid than from the side grain.

Warped Boards

Warped deck boards are often caused by redistribution of stress within the boards. This could lead to uneven surfaces, a deformed deck, and an unstable structure.

Popping Nails

Temperature changes will often cause nails to pop or protrude from the boards over time.

Discoloration

Discoloration is common and natural in wood decks exposed to UV light. Regardless of the species, all wood eventually fades into silvery.

Pest Infestations

Termites, powder post beetles, and carpenter bees can damage or destroy the decking. Identifying the damage before it becomes severe can be harder.

dassoXTR has been widely used worldwide since 2010. The dassoXTR Fuses Bamboo decking has been exposed to extreme weather conditions, including the harsh dry weather of Bozeman, Montana, and the cold winter of Anchorage, Alaska. However, the product is resistant to the most common decking issues.

Resistant to Decay, Rotting and Mold Issues

Fused Bamboo is produced without adding nutrients, and because its bamboo fiber is encapsulated in bowling ball resin, the material does not attract rotting agents.

Minimize Checking and Delayed End-grain Splitting

dassoXTR has its lignin redistributed and reinforced with bowling ball resin throughout the plank's thickness. This minimized checking and had a delayed effect on end grain splitting.

No Warping, Bulking, or Twisting

Fused Bamboo decking planks are ten times more stable than Ipe wood. Their high density and natural bamboo straight grain ensure their extreme dimensional stability. Their Janka Hardness is 3,850, harder than common tropical wood.

Install with Screws Instead of Nail

dassoXTR uses its custom installation system with hidden fasteners. The boards are 6-ft and 10-ft long, which form a 16-ft long plank with grooves on their long side to house the screws. Installation is 30% faster than a traditional wooden deck. No more popping nails.

Discoloration

With dassoXTR, the discoloration can be easily remedied with a quick reoiling of the deck surface. Oiling is speedy; it's like reoiling your butcher block. With just a layer of water-based Woca Exterior oil, your deck will look stunning, just like when you first installed it.

Pest Infestations

dassoXTR is exceptionally dense and durable. Because its nutrients have been encapsulated, it does not attract termites, powder post beetles, or carpenter bees. You can always ensure your deck is infestation-free throughout its lifetime.

SOURCE dassoXTR