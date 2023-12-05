New 2-gram Meropenem for Injection, USP Vial Exclusive from WG Critical Care, LLC

PARAMUS, N.J., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WG Critical Care (WGCC), LLC., a leading pharmaceutical company invested in delivering products that enhance patient safety and workflow efficiency for hospital pharmacies, is proud to introduce the first and only FDA-approved 2-gram vial of Meropenem for Injection, USP.

  • First and Only FDA approved 2-gram Meropenem Vial
  • Compatible with ad-mixing systems enables storing in automated dispensing cabinets
  • Reduced risk of error with less handling enhances patient safety
New 2-gram Meropenem for Injection, USP Vial Exclusive from WG Critical Care, LLC

Meropenem is the sixth largest generic anti-infective product in unit volume in hospital and alternate site settings. According to a 2022 IQVIA report, the market value for Meropenem is $88.7 million dollars, with unit volume at 15.9 million annually.

"Until now, the only way to provide a 2-gram dose was to mix two 1-gram vials or four 500-milligram vials. With one vial, there's no need for multiple steps. The result is a more efficient workflow, less waste, and enhanced patient safety. Hence, WG Critical Care's 2g vial fills an important clinical unmet need," states Ron Mannino, RPh, New Jersey Pharmacists Association Past President and CEO of Pharmasphere, Inc.

Deena Reyes, President of WG Critical Care explains "Time matters when a patient needs a 2-gram dose. For patients receiving a 2-gram dose, hospitals now can dock our vial with an IV admixing device and store in automated dispensing cabinets anywhere in the hospital allowing nurses rapid access. Less handling results in a decrease in potential contamination."

The WGCC 2g Meropenem for injection, USP vial is free of natural rubber latex and bar coded at the unit-of-use. In order to enhance supply chain integrity, this product is fully compliant with the latest regulation of the Drug Supply Chain Security Act enhanced serialization requirements effective November 27, 2023. 

About WG Critical Care, A Pharmasphere Company
WG Critical Care, LLC is wholly owned by Pharmasphere, Inc. Pharmasphere and its affiliates market an extensive line of FDA approved anti-infectives and other critical care products. Its focus is to supply conventional injectable products, and convenient drug formulations that help increase efficiency and safety in the hospital setting. WGCC and its affiliates bring over thirty-five years of experience in finished dose and API development and manufacturing. WGCC is headquartered in Paramus, New Jersey. Please visit www.wgccrx.com for more information on the WGCC full line of essential injectable products.

