New 20/15 Visioneers and Eagle Genomics Partnership to Promote Global Microbiome Education and Standardization

HEREFORD, Pa., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 20/15 Visioneers LLC., a leading computational and scientific informatics management consulting and marketing company, and Eagle Genomics Ltd. (Eagle), a leading global microbiome data and analytics company, announced a new partnership, focused on raising awareness of improved microbiome education, tools, and best practices including improved data standardization. As part of the partnership, both companies have published an important new white paper presenting a comprehensive industry perspective, entitled "The New Frontier: Unlocking the Opportunities of the Microbiome."

The magnitude of the potential for microbiomes to deliver the development of innovative medicines, improve global food production and produce industry-leading, sustainable consumer goods is significant. And yet the complex, multi-dimensional nature of microbiome data has proven to be a modern technological challenge. In addition, a current lack of data standardization is proving to be a significant barrier to allowing researchers to access, share, and analyze different datasets. By improving awareness of the microbiome and providing the right tools, in addition to helping standardize data approaches to its analysis, it might be possible to unlock the true promise of the microbiome and help support the accelerating "Bio Revolution" that is changing the face of several critical industries around the world.

Anthony Finbow, Chief Executive Officer, Eagle Genomics, said: "At Eagle Genomics, we know that the microbiome is key to securing our planet's sustainable future. By partnering with industry thought leaders 20/15 for this new white paper, we have been able to demonstrate the magnitude of the opportunity, challenge, and potential of the microbe as the unit of currency for the ongoing 'Bio Revolution'. It also highlights how causal network science will play a critical role in unlocking transformational technologies that will help drive the development of sustainable economies and positively impact society."

John F. Conway, Chief Visioneer Officer, 20/15 Visioneers said: "With the Bio Revolution upon us, we cannot afford to embark on a failed Journey; rather, we must do it right the first time. Microbiome and multi-omics research are producing exponentially more and diverse scientific data alongside myriad new processes and pipelines. Companies like Eagle, which offer network platforms that can effectively address such significant challenges are therefore imperative. Lastly, the extent of the data culture change needed across the industry cannot be understated – including standards adoption as well as FAIR data and processes."

The publication of the paper follows a recent highly-attended Round Table discussion on June 29th, 2021, where 20/15's John Conway moderated a discussion with Eagle's Anthony Finbow and Alex Mitchell, Janette Jones and Barry Murphy (Unilever), Arlene Fosmer (Cargill), Mike Romanos (Microbiotica) and Dana Walsh (Rebiotix, a Ferring Company). The panel discussed how the advances in microbiome research, coupled with the emergence of new capabilities in both causal data science and network science, are fueling a new wave of radical innovation which is profoundly reconfiguring the industrial landscape.

About 20/15 Visioneers

20/15 Visioneers is a science and technology management consulting think tank made up of accomplished industry hardened scientists and informaticians. We are "Visioneering" the "Lab of the Future" including next-generation science and new modality challenges and problems. Our expertise includes but is not limited to: Cloud Lab, HTE, NME (New Molecular Entity) discovery, computational sciences, scientific informatics (Microbiome, Multi-omics, New Modalities), and information technology expertise spanning over 31 years. See www.20visioneers15.com for more information.

About Eagle Genomics

Eagle Genomics applies causal network science to biology. The company is revealing the impact of the microbiome on humans, animals, and the environment to secure a sustainable future for the planet.

The e[datascientist]™ network life sciences platform creates a trusted data fabric and an intuitive application framework to support the entire innovation journey, from hypothesis to business outcome.

Enabling the conversation between microbiome data and the scientist, Eagle Genomics is unlocking a new era of collaborative, data-driven innovation; allowing companies to tackle the world's "grand challenges." Find out more at www.eaglegenomics.com.

