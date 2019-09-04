New 2019 Load Cell Field Guide from Interface Now Available on Amazon

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Interface, Inc. today announced its Load Cell Field Guide, the most thorough guide in the industry for understanding and utilizing load cells and strain gages, has been updated for 2019 and re-released on Amazon. The popular primer is the ultimate tool for engineers and students who are learning about and using load cells for test and measurement projects and products. The book is available today in paperback on Amazon and can be ordered for $15 here.

"The creation of this instructional guide was driven by a value included in Interface's mission to always go above and beyond," said Joel Strom, CEO, Interface, Inc. "We believe this informative reference is a helpful resource for engineers, STEM students and universities around the world because it comes from a company that's recognized as the pioneer in load cell design and manufacturing. Sharing our knowledge benefits all industries testing force."

The "Interface Load Cell Field Guide" was first published in 2014 and has been distributed throughout the world. In the newly released 2019 edition, Interface updated the book to include more than 120 pages of instructive content that covers force measurement topics including types of load cells, general uses of load cells, load cell characteristics and various test application use cases. This type of essential information provides value to all load cell users and force measurement enthusiasts.

Science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) is a strategic focus of the 51-year-old load cell manufacturer. The introduction of Interface's University Program earlier this year provides the Load Cell Field Guide to support global education and STEM programs. The guide was authored, edited and published by a team of expert Interface engineers with deep experience in the force measurement industry.

For more information on the "Interface Load Cell Field Guide" or University Program, please call 480-948-5555 or visit the website at https://www.interfaceforce.com/the-load-cell-field-guide/.

Interface is the world's trusted leader in technology, design and manufacturing of force measurement solutions. Our clients include a "who's who" of the aerospace, automotive and vehicle, medical device, energy, industrial manufacturing, test and measurement industries. Interface engineers around the world are empowered to create high-level tools and solutions that deliver consistent, high-quality performance. These products include load cells, torque transducers, multi-axis sensors, wireless telemetry, instrumentation and calibration equipment. Interface, Inc., was founded in 1968 and is a U.S.-based woman-owned technology manufacturing company headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, please visit https://www.interfaceforce.com.

