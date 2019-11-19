New 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Make North American Debut at 2019 AutoMobility LA

Alfa Romeo announced today the new 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio models will make their North American debut at this week's 2019 AutoMobility LA.

Consumers will experience nearly 110 years of heritage with the evolution of best-in-class performance, state-of-the-art technology, seductive Italian styling and exhilarating driving dynamics standard in the new 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio.

"The Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stevlio receive significant technology, infotainment and interior enhancements for the 2020 model year," said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. "Alfa Romeo's unrivaled driving experience is now elevated by delivering key premium features requested by our current and future customers."

Both the 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio boast new standard content, an enhanced premium interior, advanced safety features and a new 8.8-inch touchscreen display, and connectivity adding to the already-standard best-in-class performance attributes.

Refined Center Console and Controls

At the forefront of the refined interior is the new center console, which enhances the brand experience at nearly every touchpoint with an updated design featuring a machined-knurled aluminum-look rotary dial, upgraded knob materials and increased storage capacity. A new Italian flag badge at the base of the shifter signifies the country from which these vehicles were born, designed and crafted. Larger cup holders in the Giulia plus a new phone storage area with available wireless charging, round out the enhanced environment.

A new premium leather-wrapped shifter and a race-inspired steering wheel for all Giulia and Stelvio models feature Alfa Romeo's characteristic steering wheel-mounted push-button start as well as refined materials. Standard laminated glass helps improve cabin ambience and the overall driving experience.

New Touchscreen Display and Revised Driver Interface

New for 2020 is a standard 8.8-inch center touchscreen display offering a selection of interactive widgets and a horizontal scroll layout that provides additional personalization options and enhanced interactivity and visibility. New performance pages allow drivers to track key performance metrics while digital HVAC and other controls enhance functionality. Drivers and passengers can customize the homepage by selecting their tailored layout. Reconfigurable widgets provide quick and easy access to key functions such as radio, media, smartphone, navigation, climate control and more. A 12-month trial of SiriusXM Radio is now standard on all models.

The standard 7-inch thin-film transistor (TFT) instrument cluster screen is redesigned to offer more information in an easy-to-read format with a new layout and improved graphics designed to incorporate Advance Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and level II autonomous driving functions. The system also includes updated vehicle information pages providing real-time data that puts the driver at the center.

New Advanced Safety and Technology Features with Level II Autonomy

The 2020 Giulia and Stelvio mark the debut of a full set of available ADAS functions including level II autonomous capability enabling the vehicle to control acceleration, braking, and steering – providing the driver with the perfect balance between driving pleasure and autonomous control.

These include:

Highway Assist System

Traffic Jam Assist System

Traffic Sign Recognition

Lane Keep Assist

Active Blind Spot Assist

Driver Attention Alert

Standard Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus

Also new for 2020 is a host of standard and available connectivity features including: Wi-Fi Hotspot, Mobile App with Remote Operations, SOS Call (Private) and Roadside Assistance, Vehicle Finder, Stolen Vehicle Locator and Assistance, as well as select Firmware Over the Air (OTA) updates (some functionality late availability).

Enhanced Italian Design

Stelvio models also receive a selection of exterior enhancements for an unmistakable look. A new, available, body-color appearance kit adds fender flares, side sills, and rear fascia with a body-color finish is standard on Sport models and above. Also available on Sport models is the new Dark Miron appearance kit that adds fender flares, side sills and rear fascia finished in a dark-painted finish. An available Exterior Carbon Fiber Package adds a carbon fiber V Scudetto grille, carbon fiber mirror caps, and Dark Miron badging to Quadrifoglio models.

Both Giulia and Stelvio also receive new metallic exterior color options including Anodized Blue, Lunare White, and, for the first time on Giulia, the unmistakable Verde Visconti Metallic paint.

The 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio have a starting U.S. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of:

2020 Giulia: $39,345 (excludes $1,295 destination)

(excludes $1,295 destination) 2020 Giulia Quadrifoglio: $74,445 (excludes $1,595 destination)

(excludes $1,595 destination) 2020 Stelvio: $41,345 (excludes $1,295 destination)

(excludes $1,295 destination) 2020 Stelvio Quadrifoglio: $80,445 (excludes $1,595 destination)

Both the 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia and 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio models will begin to arrive in North American showrooms before the end of the calendar year.

Crafted by Alfa Romeo artisans at the Cassino plant in Italy, the award winning Giulia and Stelvio are testaments to Alfa Romeo's perfect balance of engineering and emotion, delivering a premium midsize sports sedan and SUV for driving enthusiasts that stand out among the entire marketplace.

2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia

The Alfa Romeo Giulia sets a new benchmark for performance sedans. As the first of a new generation of vehicles on an all-new platform, the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Giulia Ti models embody Alfa Romeo's La meccanica delle emozioni (the mechanics of emotion) spirit, delivering race-inspired performance with class-leading, standard 280 horsepower and 306 lb.-ft. of torque, allowing it to launch from 0-60 miles-per-hour (mph) as quickly as 5.1 seconds, and achieve a top speed of 149 mph. The combination of advanced technologies, seductive Italian style, a standard carbon fiber driveshaft, and the available Q4 all-wheel-drive system, Giulia offers an exhilarating driving experience in the premium midsize sedan segment. The Giulia is built for balance with superb handling on every drive with its near-perfect 50/50 weight distribution.

As the "halo" model in the lineup, the Giulia Quadrifoglio highlights Alfa Romeo's motorsports expertise with its best-in-class, 505-horsepower, 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine, capable of launching from 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds. Plus, the Quadrifoglio set a Nürburgring record lap time of 7:32, the fastest ever by a five-passenger production sedan.

2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio raises the bar for performance SUVs, taking a proven performance formula to the next level. Born from one of the world's greatest winding roads – the Stelvio Pass – the 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio delivers performance, design and technology in an SUV that only Alfa Romeo could create.

Infused with Italian passion, artisanship and innovation, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio is designed to conquer the road for which it is named. The Stelvio lineup is a testament to Alfa Romeo's perfect balance of engineering and emotion, creating a premium midsize SUV for driving enthusiasts.

About Alfa Romeo

Since its foundation in Milan, Italy, in 1910, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and exclusive cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to designing automobiles. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets a new benchmark in performance, style and technology in an SUV. The award-winning Alfa Romeo Giulia delivers race-inspired performance, advanced technologies and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium midsize sedan segment. The Giulia Quadrifoglio and the Stelvio Quadrifoglio feature Alfa Romeo's most powerful production engine ever with best-in-class 0-60 mph times of 3.8 and 3.6 seconds, respectively. Rounding out Alfa Romeo's world-class lineup is the handcrafted Alfa Romeo 4C Spider. Alfa Romeo is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

