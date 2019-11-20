New 2020 Emsculpt Breakthrough Dual-Treatment Technology and "Miracle Laser" of the Cosmetic Industry Now at Perfect Body Laser on Long Island, NY

BAY SHORE, N.Y., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Body Laser and Aesthetics®, the premier non-invasive cosmetic solutions specialists on Long Island, is now offering the new 2020 Emsculpt® -- a breakthrough technology in body contouring.

Emsculpt is a game-changer in shaping and defining the body. This first-of-its-kind technology allows for targeted muscle-toning to your abs, arms, legs and buttocks in record time, while burning fat cells in the surrounding areas. Emsculpt is the only technology capable of destroying fat cells, while simultaneously building muscle mass.

Here's how it works: Emsculpt treatments use focused electromagnetic energy to stimulate the deep supramaximal muscles to contract muscles at an intensity not possible by regular exercise -- it triggers movements that you can't do on your own. This rapid contraction forces the muscle to adapt by remodeling, which helps increase muscle mass, strength and tone. The surrounding fat cells then become a "storehouse of energy" that powers-up the muscle for contraction.

Emsculpt delivers consistent and reliable results. Data from five unique clinical studies (conducted by MRI, CT and Ultrasound) revealed:

Increase in muscle mass : 16% at 4 weeks, and 21% at 6 months

: 16% at 4 weeks, and 21% at 6 months Reduction in subcutaneous fat : 19% at 4 weeks, and 23% at 3 months

: 19% at 4 weeks, and 23% at 3 months Patient satisfaction: 96%

After Emsculpt treatments, the body will be stronger and able to exercise more efficiently and at the intensity required to release endorphins. Athletes and casual trainers alike can benefit by building muscle definition at a faster rate to help improve performance.

"Strengthening the core and buttocks can help tremendously in running, cycling, yoga, and more," explained surgeon Dr. Stanley Poulos of Plastic Surgery Specialists in the San Francisco area who now offers Emsculpt to his patients. "Relief of back pain has also been reported, and this is a welcome side effect for many patients."

Perfect Body Laser and Aesthetics is an award-winning skin care treatment center on Long Island. Perfect Body Laser uses only the best and newest FDA-approved, non-invasive lasers to help give their guests the perfect results. With over 51,000 clients and a national demonstration of excellence in the industry, they have become the industry standard for safe, effective, and award-winning laser skin care treatments in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut area.

For more information on Emsculpt or to schedule a free consultation, please contact Perfect Body Laser and Aesthetics at 888-376-9029, or visit www.PerfectBodyLaser.com.

