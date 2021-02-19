New 2020 Prices Added to Kovels' Online Price Guide!

CLEVELAND, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kovels' online price guide has just gotten even bigger and better! Thousands of new prices and photos of antiques and collectibles have been added to Kovels' already comprehensive price guide. Collectors will find prices of furniture from the 1950s to 2000, toys, pottery, all kinds of glass, clothing, purses and more. Category descriptions include information on makers and dates to help readers identify market trends and accurately price collectibles, making collecting more fun and profitable!

Need a guide for buying and selling, appraising, or settling an inheritance? Kovels' prices are current, from sales at shops, shows, flea markets, auctions, and online, all checked for accuracy by Kovels' experts using their own AccuValue™ system.

The Kovels.com search capabilities make finding prices easy. Collectors can search three different ways:

Look in one of the 700-plus categories listed under "Antique Price Guide by Alphabetical Order" that reflect a wide range of collectors' interests. Search by topic and use the filters to narrow down what you are looking for. Type keywords about your object in the main search bar next to the magnifying glass at the top right of every page. Searching this way will also list other information on Kovels.com that may be of interest.

Visit Kovels' online price guide—collecting enthusiasts can see for themselves what treasures await!

About Kovels

Terry Kovel and Kim Kovel provide collectors and researchers with up-to-date and informed information on antiques and collectibles. The company was founded in 1953 by Terry and her late husband, Ralph. The Kovels have written over 100 books, including their annual Kovels' Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide, now in its 53rd edition, as well as dozens of leaflets, and three series about antiques for television.

Kovels.com, online since 1998, offers a bird's-eye view of the market with news, information and over 1 million prices. Readers will find auction reports, readers' questions with answers, a marks dictionary, and identification guides covering antiques and collectibles from 1750 to 2010. Also included is the digital edition of Kovels On Antiques & Collectibles Newsletter with 46 years of archives. To stay in touch, subscribe to Kovels' free weekly email, Kovels Komments, at Kovels.com.

