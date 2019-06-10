New 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is America’s Half-Ton Diesel Torque Leader: 480 lb.-ft. of Torque

The 2020 Ram 1500 will become America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup, with 480 lb.-ft. of torque, and most capable light-duty diesel, with towing capability up to 12,560 pounds. The all-new third-generation 3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel is also expected to lead the segment on fuel economy.

"The new Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup, following up on Ram's Heavy Duty torque leadership and achieving what no other manufacturer has, with up to 480 lb.-ft. of torque in a 3.0-liter engine," said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand. "The all-new EcoDiesel engine and our eTorque mild-hybrid powertrain technologies deliver the highest available fuel efficiency for our Ram 1500 customers."

The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is available in all models and configurations, including a first-time offering in the Ram Rebel. The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel will go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2019. Pricing and fuel economy ratings will be announced closer to the truck's on-sale date.

The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is also offered with the optional second-generation 3.0-liter EcoDiesel.

All-new EcoDiesel Engine

The third generation of the turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 delivers increased torque and horsepower, along with superb fuel economy and minimal levels of noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) to meet the needs of Ram 1500 owners.

In the 2020 Ram 1500, the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 is rated at a best-in-class 480 lb.-ft. of torque at 1,600 rpm, a 14 percent increase from the previous-generation EcoDiesel V-6 that peaks 400 rpm earlier. Horsepower increases 8 percent to 260 hp at 3,600 rpm.

Several significant changes contribute to the new EcoDiesel's improved dynamic and fuel economy performance.

A new-generation water-cooled turbocharger with variable geometry turbine (VGT) increases efficiency and responsiveness during transient conditions

Redesigned cylinder head intake ports improve swirl and flow, increasing performance and fuel economy

The exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system design has been updated to a dual loop (low and high pressure) system. The added low-pressure circulation system draws gases after the diesel particulate filter, thus minimizing turbocharger energy losses, which increases fuel economy

The compression ratio has been optimized to 16.0:1 from 16.5:1

High-pressure (29,000 psi/2,000 bar) direct-injection fuel injector nozzles were redesigned to match the newly designed and optimized combustion chamber

Lightweight aluminum alloy pistons were completely redesigned to include thinner rings and low-friction coating on the pin and side skirts to reduce losses

NVH has been reduced by offsetting piston pin by 0.3 millimeters from the centerline; thus, minimizing mechanical noises

The lower portion of the two-piece oil sump uses a lightweight sandwiched polymer/metal material that further reduces NVH

The dual vacuum pump system uses electric and a new mechanical low-friction pump with new blades that improve overall system efficiency

The upgrades build on the EcoDiesel V-6's previous success, the attributes and performance of which made it a winner of "Wards 10 Best Engines" for three consecutive years (2014, 2015, 2016).

The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 uses dual overhead camshafts (DOHC) with four valves per cylinder and a 60-degree angle between the cylinder banks. The block is cast with compacted graphite iron, which provides strength to dampen vibrations, but weighs less than grey cast iron. A compacted graphite iron bedplate adds rigidity to the block.

The EcoDiesel V-6 uses a forged steel crankshaft and connecting rods for strength and durability. The aluminum alloy pistons are cooled on the underside via oil jets. Heat-treated aluminum cylinder heads use individual bearing caps to reduce friction and minimize NVH. The chain-driven overhead camshafts employ roller-finger followers.

The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 is produced at the FCA Cento facility in Ferrara, Italy.

Ram 1500

The 2020 Ram 1500 is the no-compromise benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency and convenience with features never-before offered in a pickup. The Ram 1500 features up to 12,750 pounds of towing capability (5.7-liter HEMI® V-8) and 2,300 pounds of payload. Ram's eTorque mild hybrid system delivers improved fuel efficiency in both V-6 (standard) and V-8 configurations. As the segment leader, the new Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the pickup world in technology, featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views and exclusive content from SiriusXM with 360L. Active safety and security systems include adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-spot Monitoring and Ready Alert Braking. Class-leading ride and handling is accomplished via a class-exclusive link-coil rear suspension system with optional Active-level four-corner air suspension. The 2020 Ram 1500 also features twice the interior storage capacity versus the competition.

Unsurpassed Powertrain Warranty – Five Years/100,000 Miles

The 2020 Ram 1500 is backed with the five-year /100,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, which covers the cost of all parts and labor needed to repair a covered powertrain component – engine, transmission and drive system.

The standard three-year/36,000-mile Basic Limited Warranty provides bumper-to-bumper coverage for the Ram 1500, from the body to the electrical system.

Manufacturing

The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is built at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant (SHAP) in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

About Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles.

That focus leads Ram to design the industry's most innovative, award-winning trucks, emphasizing durability, strength, technology and efficiency.

With a full lineup of trucks, including ProMaster and ProMaster City vans, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go. From the no-compromise Ram 1500 that defines the future of pickup trucks with innovative design, the highest quality materials and class-exclusive technology, to the Ram Heavy Duty which combines the ability to out-power, out-tow and out-haul every single competitor with the segment's most comfortable ride and handling, Ram is committed to product leadership.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

Most powerful: 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Highest towing capacity: 35,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Heaviest payloads: 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most-awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Giving maximum effort all day, every day with confidence, the Ram Truck lineup steps forward with the full force of modern capability providing confidence-inspiring features and class-exclusive vehicle safety.

