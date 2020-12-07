New 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Pricing Released

Model Engine Transmission Drivetrain MSRP* SE 2.5L 8-speed automatic w/SHIFTRONIC® FWD $26,850 SEL 2.5L 8-speed automatic w/SHIFTRONIC® FWD $28,650 SEL + Convenience 2.5L 8-speed automatic w/SHIFTRONIC® FWD $30,450 SEL+ Convenience + Prem 2.5L 8-speed automatic w/SHIFTRONIC® FWD $34,400 Limited 2.5L Turbo 8-speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC® FWD $38,600 SE 2.5L 8-speed automatic w/SHIFTRONIC® AWD $28,550 SEL 2.5L 8-speed automatic w/SHIFTRONIC® AWD $30,350 SEL + Convenience 2.5L 8-speed automatic w/SHIFTRONIC® AWD $32,150 SEL+ Convenience + Premium 2.5L 8-speed automatic w/SHIFTRONIC® AWD $36,100 Limited 2.5L Turbo 8-speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC® AWD $40,300 Calligraphy (19" alloys) 2.5L Turbo 8-speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC® AWD $42,100 Calligraphy (20" alloys) 2.5L Turbo 8-speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC® AWD $42,300

* Does not include Santa Fe freight charges of $1,175

2021 Santa Fe Highlights

New, range-topping Calligraphy trim adds even more content and differentiation

New front and rear bumper fascia, grille, headlamp, tail lamp and LED lighting signatures

New Smartstream 2.5-liter direct-injected and multi-point injected four-cylinder engine

New, available Smartstream 2.5-liter turbocharged, direct-injected powertrain

Eight-speed wet, dual-clutch transmission

New, available Smartstream 1.6-liter turbocharged hybrid electric powertrain variant

New trailer sway control function for towing

Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist with Pedestrian Detection

New, additional Cyclist and Junction-Turning Detection

New Parking Collision Avoidance Assist – Reverse Function

New Highway Drive Assist (new, next-generation convenience functions)

New, navigation-based Smart Cruise Control with Road Curve Control

New, segment-leading 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster display

New Digital Key functions, a segment-exclusive feature

New Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA), a segment-exclusive feature

New Dynamic Voice Recognition system (voice commands for temperature, radio)

New wireless charging pad for devices

New wireless Android Auto® and Apple CarPlay® (SE, SEL and SEL Convenience trim)

