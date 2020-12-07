New 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Pricing Released

- New Smartstream 2.5-liter Turbocharged Engine with estimated 277 Horsepower

- Striking Design Cues with Advanced Lighting Signature Technology

- New Available Hybrid Propulsion with All-Wheel Drive Capability

- New, Upscale Calligraphy Edition

Hyundai Motor America

Dec 07, 2020, 11:04 ET

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai today announced its significantly enhanced 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV will start at $26,850. The new Santa Fe offers a freshened design motif, advanced front and rear lighting signatures, new hybrid powertrains with all-wheel drive and extensive new driver safety and convenience features. The hybrid propulsion system is the first of its kind in the Hyundai SUV line-up. In addition, a new, upscale Calligraphy trim will be offered for the first time. Santa Fe internal combustion models are produced at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama and arrive at dealerships this month. The Santa Fe Hybrid (HEV) model will be produced in Ulsan, Korea and arrives in the first quarter, 2021. In addition, a Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) model will arrive later in 2021. Pricing for the HEV and PHEV will be announced closer to launch.

2021 Santa Fe Pricing

Model

Engine

Transmission

Drivetrain

MSRP*

SE

2.5L

8-speed automatic

w/SHIFTRONIC®

FWD

$26,850

SEL

2.5L

8-speed automatic

w/SHIFTRONIC®

FWD

$28,650

SEL + Convenience

2.5L

8-speed automatic

w/SHIFTRONIC®

FWD

$30,450

SEL+ Convenience + Prem

2.5L

8-speed automatic

w/SHIFTRONIC®

FWD

$34,400

Limited

2.5L Turbo

8-speed DCT

w/SHIFTRONIC®

FWD

$38,600

SE

2.5L

8-speed automatic

w/SHIFTRONIC®

AWD

$28,550

SEL

2.5L

8-speed automatic

w/SHIFTRONIC®

AWD

$30,350

SEL + Convenience

2.5L

8-speed automatic

w/SHIFTRONIC®

AWD

$32,150

SEL+ Convenience + Premium

2.5L

8-speed automatic

w/SHIFTRONIC®

AWD

$36,100

Limited

2.5L Turbo

8-speed DCT

w/SHIFTRONIC®

AWD

$40,300

Calligraphy (19" alloys)

2.5L Turbo

8-speed DCT

w/SHIFTRONIC®

AWD

$42,100

Calligraphy (20" alloys)

2.5L Turbo

8-speed DCT

w/SHIFTRONIC®

AWD

$42,300

* Does not include Santa Fe freight charges of $1,175

2021 Santa Fe Highlights

  • New, range-topping Calligraphy trim adds even more content and differentiation
  • New front and rear bumper fascia, grille, headlamp, tail lamp and LED lighting signatures
  • New Smartstream 2.5-liter direct-injected and multi-point injected four-cylinder engine
  • New, available Smartstream 2.5-liter turbocharged, direct-injected powertrain
    • Eight-speed wet, dual-clutch transmission
  • New, available Smartstream 1.6-liter turbocharged hybrid electric powertrain variant
  • New trailer sway control function for towing
  • Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist with Pedestrian Detection
    • New, additional Cyclist and Junction-Turning Detection
  • New Parking Collision Avoidance Assist – Reverse Function
  • New Highway Drive Assist (new, next-generation convenience functions)
  • New, navigation-based Smart Cruise Control with Road Curve Control
  • New, segment-leading 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster display
  • New Digital Key functions, a segment-exclusive feature
  • New Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA), a segment-exclusive feature
  • New Dynamic Voice Recognition system (voice commands for temperature, radio)
  • New wireless charging pad for devices
  • New wireless Android Auto® and Apple CarPlay® (SE, SEL and SEL Convenience trim)

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

