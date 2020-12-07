New 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Pricing Released
- New Smartstream 2.5-liter Turbocharged Engine with estimated 277 Horsepower
- Striking Design Cues with Advanced Lighting Signature Technology
- New Available Hybrid Propulsion with All-Wheel Drive Capability
- New, Upscale Calligraphy Edition
Dec 07, 2020, 11:04 ET
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai today announced its significantly enhanced 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV will start at $26,850. The new Santa Fe offers a freshened design motif, advanced front and rear lighting signatures, new hybrid powertrains with all-wheel drive and extensive new driver safety and convenience features. The hybrid propulsion system is the first of its kind in the Hyundai SUV line-up. In addition, a new, upscale Calligraphy trim will be offered for the first time. Santa Fe internal combustion models are produced at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama and arrive at dealerships this month. The Santa Fe Hybrid (HEV) model will be produced in Ulsan, Korea and arrives in the first quarter, 2021. In addition, a Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) model will arrive later in 2021. Pricing for the HEV and PHEV will be announced closer to launch.
2021 Santa Fe Pricing
|
Model
|
Engine
|
Transmission
|
Drivetrain
|
MSRP*
|
SE
|
2.5L
|
8-speed automatic
w/SHIFTRONIC®
|
FWD
|
$26,850
|
SEL
|
2.5L
|
8-speed automatic
w/SHIFTRONIC®
|
FWD
|
$28,650
|
SEL + Convenience
|
2.5L
|
8-speed automatic
w/SHIFTRONIC®
|
FWD
|
$30,450
|
SEL+ Convenience + Prem
|
2.5L
|
8-speed automatic
w/SHIFTRONIC®
|
FWD
|
$34,400
|
Limited
|
2.5L Turbo
|
8-speed DCT
w/SHIFTRONIC®
|
FWD
|
$38,600
|
SE
|
2.5L
|
8-speed automatic
w/SHIFTRONIC®
|
AWD
|
$28,550
|
SEL
|
2.5L
|
8-speed automatic
w/SHIFTRONIC®
|
AWD
|
$30,350
|
SEL + Convenience
|
2.5L
|
8-speed automatic
w/SHIFTRONIC®
|
AWD
|
$32,150
|
SEL+ Convenience + Premium
|
2.5L
|
8-speed automatic
w/SHIFTRONIC®
|
AWD
|
$36,100
|
Limited
|
2.5L Turbo
|
8-speed DCT
w/SHIFTRONIC®
|
AWD
|
$40,300
|
Calligraphy (19" alloys)
|
2.5L Turbo
|
8-speed DCT
w/SHIFTRONIC®
|
AWD
|
$42,100
|
Calligraphy (20" alloys)
|
2.5L Turbo
|
8-speed DCT
w/SHIFTRONIC®
|
AWD
|
$42,300
* Does not include Santa Fe freight charges of $1,175
2021 Santa Fe Highlights
|
