New 2021 Jeep® Gladiator EcoDiesel: Ultimate Capability and Driving Range, With 442 lb.-ft. of Torque for Improved Performance

The 2021 Jeep® Gladiator – the most capable midsize truck ever – offers the most torque and best driving range with the introduction of the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine. The expected fuel economy ratings will deliver the highest driving range on one tank of fuel ever for Gladiator.

"Before we introduced Gladiator, one of the most common questions consumers asked us was, 'Will you please offer a Jeep truck?,' followed closely by, 'Will it be offered with a diesel engine?' While we know the answer to the first question, I'm pleased to answer the second with a resounding, 'Yes!'," said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – North America. "Gladiator's combination of unmatched off-road capability and the vehicle's fun-to-drive on-road performance, best-ever Gladiator fuel economy and incredible driving range underwrite the fact that our customers knew exactly what they were asking for."

The new 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine, rated at 260 horsepower and 442 lb.-ft. of torque, with engine stop-start (ESS) technology standard, is available on Gladiator Sport, Overland and Rubicon models. To handle greater torque loads, the EcoDiesel V-6 connects to a newly added TorqueFlite 8HP75 eight-speed automatic transmission, calibrated for low RPM shifts and the on- and off-road rigors of Jeep Gladiator duty. There are more than 40 individual shift maps to optimize shift points for fuel economy, performance and 4x4 capability.

Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel Sport, Overland, and Rubicon models feature third-generation Dana 44 front and rear heavy-duty axles. Additionally, all Gladiator EcoDiesel models feature a 3.73 axle ratio. The Rock-Trac two-speed transfer case with a 4.0:1 low-range gear ratio is standard on Rubicon models and the Command-Trac part-time two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio on Sport and Overland models.

The 2021 Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel goes on sale in the third quarter of 2020 and customers can order now.

All-new EcoDiesel engine

The third generation of the turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine delivers increased torque and horsepower, along with superb fuel economy and minimal levels of noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) to meet the needs of Gladiator customers.

Several significant changes contribute to the new EcoDiesel's improved dynamic and fuel economy performance:

A new-generation water-cooled turbocharger with variable geometry turbine (VGT) and low-friction bearing increases efficiency and responsiveness during transient conditions

Redesigned cylinder head intake ports with higher flow capability improve swirl and flow, increasing performance and fuel economy

The exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system design has been updated to a dual loop (low and high pressure) system. The added low-pressure circulation system draws gases after the diesel particulate filter, thus minimizing turbocharger energy losses, which increases fuel economy

The compression ratio has been optimized to 16.0:1 from 16.5:1 to improve fuel economy and reduce engine noise

High-pressure (29,000 psi/2,000 bar) direct-injection fuel injector nozzles were redesigned to match the newly designed and optimized combustion chamber, reducing fuel consumption

Lightweight aluminum alloy pistons were completely redesigned to include thinner rings and low-friction diamond-like carbon coating on the pin and compression piston ring to reduce parasitic losses

NVH has been improved by offsetting the piston pin 0.3 millimeters from the centerline

The lower portion of the two-piece oil sump uses a lightweight sandwiched polymer/metal material, which further reduces NVH

The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 uses dual overhead camshafts (DOHC) with four valves per cylinder and a 60-degree angle between the cylinder banks. The block is cast with compacted graphite iron, which provides strength to dampen vibrations, but weighs less than gray cast iron. A compacted graphite iron bedplate adds rigidity to the block.

The EcoDiesel V-6 engine uses a forged steel crankshaft and connecting rods for strength and durability. The aluminum alloy pistons are cooled on the underside via oil jets. Heat-treated aluminum cylinder heads use individual bearing caps to reduce friction and minimize NVH. The chain-driven overhead camshafts employ roller-finger followers.

The diesel engine's turbo Charge Air Cooler (CAC) is located at the base of the grille, in front of the radiator, to maximize cooler temperatures. The CAC uses the same mounting position as in the four-cylinder gasoline turbo engine, helping to reduce complexity.

A new 5.1-gallon diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) tank is located immediately behind the fuel tank with refill location next to the diesel fuel filler. DEF refills align with oil changes lasting up to 10,000 miles. Levels are monitored via a new DEF gauge in the front cluster.

The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine is produced at the FCA Cento facility in Ferrara, Italy.

Jeep Brand

Built on nearly 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

