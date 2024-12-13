New 2024 ez1095 Affordable Care Act Software Offers In-House Processing For Larger Companies

Tekplus, LLC

Dec 13, 2024, 07:00 ET

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regardless of company size, all employers that provide self-insured health coverage to employees are required to file an annual return, reporting certain information for each employee covered. Halfpricesoft.com has released a remote and in office solution to process ACA forms, with the latest 2024 ez1095 ACA software. The 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B forms for the upcoming tax season have been implemented and approved by the SSA to print on plain white paper for those wanting to print instead of electronic filing.

ez1095 Affordable Care Act Software Offers Remote Processing For Customer Convenience
"ez1095 2024 software is an excellent choice for saving time and money when processing ACA forms, in-house and for multiple locations." said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.

ez1095 software offers customers a user-friendly graphic interface and Windows menu to make the software quick and easy to set up, use and navigate. Priced from just $295 per installation, ($495 for electronic filing version and $695 for IRS and State filing version) 

The main features include but are not limited to:

  • Fast data import feature
  • Print Form 1095 C: Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Insurance
  • Print Form 1094 C: Transmittal of Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Information Returns
  • Print Form 1095-B: Health Coverage
  • Print Form 1094-B: Transmittal of Health Coverage Information Return
  • Print ACA Form 1095-C, 1094-C, 1095-B and 1094-B on white paper for recipients and IRS with inkjet or laser printer
  • PDF print 1095-C and 1095-B recipient copies
  • Electronic version available at additional cost
  • Support unlimited companies
  • Support an unlimited number of recipients
  • Print an unlimited number of 1095 and 1094 forms

ez1095 starts at $295.00 for a single installation print version ($495.00 for single user efile version, $695.00 IRS and State electronic version) Test drive the latest ez1095 ACA software at no cost or obligation at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp 

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of US business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

