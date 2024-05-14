NEW: 2024 Flavor & Product Trends Announced At Sweets & Snacks Expo

INDIANAPOLIS, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Confectioners Association (NCA) today announced 2024's top candy and snack trends. For nearly three decades, the trends showcased at the Sweets & Snacks Expo have influenced trends across the food industry – and with 1,000 exhibitors spread across more than 250,000 square feet of the Indiana Convention Center, the opportunity for trendspotting is unmatched.

What the experts are saying: John Downs, president & CEO of the National Confectioners Association, the host organization for Sweets & Snacks, said:

"The candy and snack categories have always been on the cutting edge of innovation, as the entire food industry looks for inspiration from the trends found at the Sweets & Snacks Expo. Each year, the show is host to a community willing to fully embrace the spirit of innovation, which is a net positive for everyone: manufacturers flex their creativity, retailers surprise shoppers throughout the store, and – of course – consumers benefit from a wide range of choices in the candy and snack aisles."

What you need to know: Here are the top trends consumers can expect to see in the candy and snack aisles in the coming months:

Enhancing special moments and occasions: Companies are meeting consumers where they want to be met with innovative new products to celebrate the big four seasons and a variety of package size options that can brighten any occasion, from the Super Bowl to summer barbecues to Halloween – and everything in between. Candy and snacks enhance special moments, including family traditions, social gatherings, and seasonal celebrations.

Multisensory experiences: Consumers will be delighted by fun and unique textures and flavor combinations, whether enjoying freeze-dried candy and puffed snacks or a never-before-tasted mix of flavors and textures combined.

Social media stars: Candy and snacks take the spotlight on social media as consumers share their favorite innovations – you can expect the upcoming buzz on TikTok and Instagram to include interactive and gamified products.

More hot products: The Most Innovative New Product Awards recognized products in 12 categories, plus the coveted Best in Show.

