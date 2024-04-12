New 2024 Report Unveils Shifts in Expense Management Across Europe: Findity

A recently released report, 'State of Expense Management 2024', sheds light on the evolving practices in expense management. It emphasises the critical shift towards digital solutions and the broadening of expense management responsibilities across organisations in six European countries.

STOCKHOLM, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Findity is a leading provider of expense management solutions in Europe and can see firsthand how expense management is evolving at rapid speed through its extensive partner network. More and more organisations begin to see the time savings and efficiency that a digital solution brings.

"The way businesses manage expenses is changing. Our report provides essential insights into the evolution of expense management across 6 European markets, sharing relevant data for organisations looking to elevate their expense management." - Patrick Olsson, CEO at Findity.

Key insights from the report include:

Wider employee involvement: More employees are now involved in managing expenses – up five percentage points on average in the last year – indicating a trend towards decentralised financial responsibilities and increased empowerment for the workforce.

Surge in expense app adoption: There's a significant move into expense management apps, setting a new precedent for efficiency in this process.

Decline of manual methods and web-based systems: The report points to a clear move away from manual processes and web-based accounting systems for expense management, highlighting the industry's rapid digital transformation.

The 'State of Expense Management 2024' report is based on comprehensive data collected in collaboration with YouGov – an international research and analytics company – in 2022 and 2023.

About Findity

Findity are expense management specialists. Their flexible expense management platform allows partners to take their own solution to the market – embedded via API or as a white label product. The Findity platform automates businesses' expenses, mileages, entertainment, and per diems in one place. With integrations to leading financial software and cards, the platform elevates partners' offering with a seamless and fully compliant expense experience for their customers. For more information, visit findity.com.

