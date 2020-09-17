New 21st Century Prospecting Online Course From Sandler

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandler, the leading global training organization offering leading-edge expertise on a wide range of sales, sales management, leadership, and management topics, is releasing a new online course – 21st Century Prospecting (https://shop.sandler.com/online-courses/21st-century-prospecting-course).

Sandler trainers John Rosso and Mark McGraw, who bring more than forty years of combined experience as part of the Sandler network, will take learners on a step-by-step journey into the world of prospecting. The program is filled with over six hours of videos; state-of-the-art lead-generation strategies; guidance on the behaviors, attitudes, and techniques needed for success; and the system needed to create and execute a solid, personalized business development plan.

"I think the hardest part of selling is prospecting and generating conversations . . . breaking through and having that initial moment," says McGraw. Rosso adds, "The challenge is getting in front of or having the conversations with qualified prospects. This program is going to definitely give learners the tools they need."

President and CEO of Sandler, David Mattson, points out, "We are very proud that we've been able to create a robust online program that complements and supplements our in-person and virtual training. Sandler Online is a state-of-the-art platform designed to educate and support learners with a variety of content, tools, and applications, with on-demand access, and was awarded Best Education and Training Project by Totara Learn."

For salespeople, entrepreneurs who do their own sales, consultants and solopreneurs who sell their services, Sandler clients who want a condensed package of Sandler principles around prospecting, or those who just want to test the waters with one piece of the Sandler Sales System, this course is a powerful tool.

Sandler dominates the global training market through an unparalleled network of more than 250 local offices worldwide and professionals in more than 30 countries, as well as a stellar Corporate Accounts division at the world headquarters. Serving global enterprise organizations as well as small to medium-sized businesses, Sandler's experts offer leading-edge expertise on a wide range of sales, sales management, leadership, and management topics.

