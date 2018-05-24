New $23 million senior living community offers complete control of care while aging

The $23 million project includes 14 rooms operated under Leisure Living's nationally recognized Moments MemoryCare™ program, 30 assisted living units 6 independent living townhomes and 54 independent living apartments. All rooms and common areas feature state-of-the-art equipment and technology. The living spaces are also barrier free and at ground level.

The community, on the border of Cascade and Ada townships, will provide premier senior living and care for residents who require different levels of support. Residents will be able to transition between living spaces as their health needs require.

"This is being built with seniors' needs in mind," said Colin Kraay, Leisure Living's chief operating officer "It's very intentional in that it allows seniors to choose their living environment and take part in the process of planning for their health as they age. It gives seniors complete control of care on a single campus.

"We take pride in providing a variety of lifestyle choices that can meet the unique needs of the seniors on a single campus. We believe this community is tucked away in a slice of heaven. Additionally, as residents of Cascade with our offices located here, this is in our own backyard."

The setting has multiple living options, including 2-bedroom townhouses, 1 and 2-bedroom independent apartments, assisted living and memory care. The assisted living apartments will have a kitchenette, while the independent living suites offer a full kitchen as well as access to community dining rooms.

Cascade Trails Senior Living, set on an 18-acre campus that connects to miles of trails for hiking and biking, is taking reservations for an anticipated opening in 2020.

About Leisure Living Management

Leisure Living has been improving senior and family care across Michigan since 1995 with a network of communities that serve rural and urban centers. Our daily goal and mission seeks "To honor God by providing high quality senior lifestyle services which promote the value and dignity of every person." For more about Leisure Living Management, go to http://www.leisure-living.com .

